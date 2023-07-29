Sony Announces 3 Spider-Man Spin-off Movies Releasing In 2024

Several releases in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe have been moved from their previous release dates, along with one highly-anticipated movie finally being added to the theatrical calendar.

Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man spin-off movies have had moderate peaks and extremely low valleys, and there have only been three installments in the universe thus far (Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius).

Still, the studio intends to keep chugging along with new releases based on villains and other Spidey-adjacent characters, even if the writers' and actors' strikes have caused their plans to go astray.

Four Sony/Marvel film releases were announced to have new release dates.

Two of the Spider-Man spin-off movies have been delayed, one was slightly moved up, and another was added to the calendar. The delays result from the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes.

The news follows Sony's removal of El Muerto from its release calendar last month as Bad Bunny exited the project, leaving the role up for recasting. The movie was previously set to land on January 12, 2024.

The latest release updates are as follows:

1.) Madame Web

Marvel

The Dakota Johnson and Syndey Sweeney-led Madame Web will arrive on February 14, 2024, bumped up two days from its initial February 16 date. The movie will center on Johnson as a version of the title character. Isabela Merced, Adam Scott, and Emma Roberts also have roles, playing yet-to-be-confirmed characters.

In the comics, Madame Web is a clairvoyant character who also possesses a variety of psychic powers. The movie looks to be putting a new spin on this Spider-Man ally.

2.) Venom 3

Sony Pictures

The adventures of Eddie Brock and the symbiote continue in Venom 3, now slated for July 12, 2024. The Venom films have been moderate hits for Sony, and the Tom Hardy-led franchise most certainly has its fans, even if the critical reception hasn’t always been entirely on the films’ side.

The movie, which paused production due to the SAG-AFTRA work stoppage, also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Ted Lasso’s Juno Temple.

3.) Kraven the Hunter

Sony Pictures

The villainous Kraven will be brought to life by Aaron Taylor Johnson in the somewhat controversial-sounding solo movie Kraven the Hunter.

Kraven was set to premiere on October 6, but with the actors’ strike rendering the cast unable to promote the movie, Sony opted to delay it nearly an entire year to August 30, 2024.

BONUS: Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures

The trilogy capper to Miles Morales’ Spider-Verse series, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, was also pushed back, in this case indefinitely from its March 24, 2024 slot.

The threequel reportedly hasn’t brought in any of its cast to do voice-over work yet, so with the strike preventing recording from getting underway, it’s presently unknown when Spider-Verse 3 will come out.

Clearly, Sony remains committed to building out its Marvel slate, even as it has to work around the ongoing strikes.

Many will be disappointed to see Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 was not given a date, but that comes as no surprise after the actor revealed development had halted due to the strikes.

On top of the latest shifts, Sony still has two undated Marvel movies set to land on November 8, 2024, and June 27, 2025.

The studio's next Spider-Man spin-off movie will now be Madame Web, which hits theaters on February 14, 2024.