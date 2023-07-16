Sony Shuts Down Production on Its Biggest New Marvel Movie

The latest film forced to halt filming happens to be Sony's latest Marvel film and likely its most promising.

In addition to collaborating with Marvel Studios on the MCU's Spider-Man films, Sony has also been actively constructing its own Spider-Man Universe with Kraven the Hunter coming to theaters in October 2023, and Madame Web and Venom 3 in 2024.

However, given the recent Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strike, it seems that Sony's Spider-Man spin-off machine hit a major snag.

Strike Shuts Down Another Marvel Movie

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony halted production on Venom 3 following the beginning of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Not only is the Tom Hardy threequel the final film of the trilogy, but it's currently Sony's biggest upcoming live-action Marvel film given its box office potential.

In addition to Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage's prior success, Venom 3 now holds the intrigue of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse connections.

Directed by first-time director and longtime Venom screenwriter, Kelly Marcel, Juno Tempo and Chiwetel Ejiofor were set to star alongside Tom Hardy.

Interestingly enough, Venom 3 just began filming on-location in Spain late last month.

Also, while the film was previously reported to release in October 2024, Sony now has the threequel premiere date listed as TBA.

Venom 3 is technically the second Marvel film to pause production. Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 shut down on July 14. Other films, both Marvel and non, are expected to follow.

Is Time On Venom 3's Side?

At the moment, no one knows when the SAG strike is likely to end, or that of the ongoing WGA strike which first rocked the industry in May.

While Hollywood's less-than-symbiotic relationship with its talent has now impacted Sony's original symbiote, there is some good news.

For starters, Sony's ever-expanding Spidey franchise has both Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web releasing ahead of Venom 3, both of which are reportedly in post-production.

Spacing out this live-action universe may work in its favor, especially if additional time allows for further retooling and refining of Venom 3's script, especially since filming had only just begun.

Venom 3's theatrical release is currently unknown.