Tom Hardy Breaks Silence on Spider-Man's Potential Venom 3 Appearance

Is Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock about to cross paths with Spider-Man in Venom: The Last Dance?

Set to release on Friday, October 25, Venom 3 isn't just the third film in Sony's Venom franchise but the fifth within Sony's Spider-Man Universe, which, to date, has never had its characters interact with Spider-Man.

Yet, Marvel Studios is planning Tom Holland's return, and Venom 3 is expected to be the franchise's last. Will these two ever crossover?

Tom Hardy Responds to Spider-Man Venom 3 Speculation

The Direct

While at an event for Venom: The Last Dance in Mexico, Tom Hardy addressed whether Spider-Man will appear, saying, "There are always possibilities" while also acknowledging Venom 3 is "the last movie:"

"Will we ever meet Spider-Man? ... You know... See, there are always possibilities. But I cannot possibly say anything, because this is the last movie."

In concluding his response, Hardy admitted, "And yeah, so I would love that."

Following the events of Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), Venom 3 is expected to follow Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and Venom as they run from their respective worlds and encounter a new villain, Knull.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man Schedule & Crossover Possibilities

As promotion for Venom: The Last Dance has ramped up for its October release, Spider-Man's Tom Holland has also been making headlines.

While many expected Spider-Man 4 to be the actor's next Marvel Studios outing, reports now claim Tom Holland's next MCU movie is an ensemble blockbuster, not a solo film.

If so, fans will likely see Tony Stark's protege come into his own with additional rumors claiming Tom Holland will "have a major role" in Avengers: Doomsday.

However, recent Tom Holland rumors are far from limited to the MCU alone.

According to The Cosmic Circus, there was talk of Spider-Man 4 being a Multiversal story with Holland teaming up with Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock to take on the symbiote king Knull, the same baddie who's about to be introduced in Venom: The Last Dance.

Since Spider-Man 4 is now rumored to be released in 2026, it would make sense for Holland's web-head to appear in Venom 3 to lay the groundwork.

But if not, and if the Venom trilogy concludes without a Spidey cameo, fans now know an Eddie Brock symbiotic crossover is still possible, just not in a Sony Spider-Man film.

Venom: The Last Dance arrives in theaters on Friday, October 25.