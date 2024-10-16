Tom Hardy Breaks Silence on Spider-Man's Potential Venom 3 Appearance

Should fans expect a Spider-Man cameo when Venom 3: The Last Dance debuts on October 25?

By Savannah Sanders Posted:
Tom Hardy, Venom, Spider-Man played by Tom Holland

Is Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock about to cross paths with Spider-Man in Venom: The Last Dance?

Set to release on Friday, October 25, Venom 3 isn't just the third film in Sony's Venom franchise but the fifth within Sony's Spider-Man Universe, which, to date, has never had its characters interact with Spider-Man. 

Yet, Marvel Studios is planning Tom Holland's return, and Venom 3 is expected to be the franchise's last. Will these two ever crossover?

Tom Hardy Responds to Spider-Man Venom 3 Speculation

Venom and Tom Holland's Spider-Man
The Direct

While at an event for Venom: The Last Dance in Mexico, Tom Hardy addressed whether Spider-Man will appear, saying, "There are always possibilities" while also acknowledging Venom 3 is "the last movie:"

"Will we ever meet Spider-Man? ... You know... See, there are always possibilities. But I cannot possibly say anything, because this is the last movie."

In concluding his response, Hardy admitted, "And yeah, so I would love that."

Following the events of Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), Venom 3 is expected to follow Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and Venom as they run from their respective worlds and encounter a new villain, Knull. 

Tom Holland's Spider-Man Schedule & Crossover Possibilities

As promotion for Venom: The Last Dance has ramped up for its October release, Spider-Man's Tom Holland has also been making headlines. 

While many expected Spider-Man 4 to be the actor's next Marvel Studios outing, reports now claim Tom Holland's next MCU movie is an ensemble blockbuster, not a solo film.

If so, fans will likely see Tony Stark's protege come into his own with additional rumors claiming Tom Holland will "have a major role" in Avengers: Doomsday.

However, recent Tom Holland rumors are far from limited to the MCU alone. 

According to The Cosmic Circus, there was talk of Spider-Man 4 being a Multiversal story with Holland teaming up with Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock to take on the symbiote king Knull, the same baddie who's about to be introduced in Venom: The Last Dance

Since Spider-Man 4 is now rumored to be released in 2026, it would make sense for Holland's web-head to appear in Venom 3 to lay the groundwork.

But if not, and if the Venom trilogy concludes without a Spidey cameo, fans now know an Eddie Brock symbiotic crossover is still possible, just not in a Sony Spider-Man film. 

Venom: The Last Dance arrives in theaters on Friday, October 25. 

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: Venom: The Last Dance
Release Date
October 25, 2024
Platform
Theaters
Actors
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Juno Temple
Tom Hardy
Genres
Action
Adventure
Sci-Fi
Superhero
Thriller
- About The Author: Savannah Sanders
Savannah Sanders joined The Direct as a writer in 2020. In addition to writing for The Direct's Star Wars, Marvel, and DC teams, Savannah specializes in the relationship between Disney's blockbuster franchises and the Disney Parks.

LATEST NEWS

TRENDING