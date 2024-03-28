Venom: The Last Dance, aka Venom 3, is currently filming with nine major actors confirmed and rumored to appear so far.

Tom Hardy is returning to Sony's Spider-Man Universe to lead the way in Venom: The Last Dance, rumored to be the last entry in the symbiote franchise.

Following the success of Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the writer behind the first two flicks, Kelly Marcel, will take over directing duties.

Every Confirmed & Reported Actor & Character in Venom 3

The full cast of Venom: The Last Dance as confirmed so far is detailed below:

Tom Hardy - Eddie Brock/Venom

As expected, Tom Hardy will stick around as the lead for Venom 3, lending his acting talents to the role of Eddie Brock and the voice of his symbiote companion.

Having been whisked off to the MCU in the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the final moments of Spider-Man: No Way Home landed him right back in his original universe where he will be when Venom 3 picks up.

It's unclear whether his brief experience of the MCU or the trace of Venom that was left there will ultimately play into The Last Dance or be saved for later.

Hardy lead the way in both previous Venom movies, with other roles in Warrior, The Dark Knight Rises, Peaky Blinders, and more.

Juno Temple

Juno Temple

Ted Lasso star Juno Temple is one of the newcomers to Sony's Spider-Man Universe for Venom 3, with the actress confirmed to play a leading role.

Speaking with Variety at the 2024 SAG Awards, Temple told how the experience has been a "wild, wonderful ride" with "the most incredible [cast]:"

“It’s been a wild, wonderful ride. It’s so new to me. It’s a big set! This is crazy. It’s been so much fun and I got to work with such cool people. I’ve been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can’t wait for it to get out into the world. I think it’s going to be a good one.”

Temple is best known for her role as Keeley Jones in Ted Lasso, but her other roles include Fargo, The Offer, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Chiwetel Ejiofor was cast in Venom 3 in May 2023, with Deadline implying he will play an antagonist as it stated the actor had "found a new superhero to face off against," referring to his past rivalry with Doctor Strange in the MCU.

Ejiofor previously held a superhero role under Marvel Studios as Baron Mordo in Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Regardless, his character in Venom 3 is expected to be separate from his past Marvel antics.

Via ComicBookMovie, scooper Daniel Richtman claimed the British star will play Orwell Taylor, the leader of a group known as the Jury who attempt to take out Venom using a set of powerful armored suits.

Clark Backo

Clark Backo

While details on Clark Backo's role in Venom: The Last Dance are being kept under wraps, the Canadian actress has officially joined the cast.

Backo will board Sony's Spider-Man Universe after roles in Designated Survivor, Mike, The Handmaid's Tale, and more.

Michelle Williams - Anne (Likely)

Sony Pictures

Outside Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock, Sony Pictures has yet to confirm any returning cast members from the previous Venom movies. But after playing a major role in the last two movies, his ex-fiance Anne Weying seems likely to return.

Lawyer Anne has previously bonded with the symbiote in both Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage to become She-Venom and save Eddie in two cases, and one can only wonder if she will a third time around.

Weying is played by Michelle Williams, who has past credits in The Greatest Showman, Manchester by the Sea, The Fabelmans, and more.

Reid Scott - Dan Lewis (Likely)

Sony Pictures

Alongside the potential return of Anne would presumably come Dan Lewis, a doctor and her new fiance who has also appeared in both Venom movies.

The relationship between Anne and Dan appears set to stand the test of time, as there have been no signs of Eddie rekindling his relationship with his ex-fiance.

Lewis was brought to life by Reid Scott, who is best known for his roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Veep, and The Big C.

Peggy Lu - Mrs. Chen (Likely)

Sony Pictures

San Fransisco convenience store owner Mrs. Chen is a friend of Eddie Brock and Venom who had a deal for the symbiote anti-hero to protect her and her store in exchange for chocolate supplies.

Mrs. Chen has racked up three Sony appearances across both Venom movies and a live-action cameo in Across the Spider-Verse in which she encountered the Spot, which would be intriguing to see referenced in The Last Dance.

Outside of her Marvel appearances, actress Peggy Lu has been credited in NCIS: Los Angeles, Superstore, and Always Be My Maybe.

Tom Holland - Spider-Man (Rumored)

Sony Pictures

Ever since Tom Hardy's Venom debuted in 2018, many have been eager to see him go toe-to-toe with Spider-Man. As such, with this likely being the last solo Venom movie, Tom Holland has been rumored to appear as the wall-crawler.

With production on Venom 3 now complete or nearing completion, there have been no real signs of Holland appearing, making his return unlikely. If he were to show up, it would probably be limited to a cameo or post-credits scene.

Holland has played Spider-Man across three solo movies, two Avengers flicks, and Captain America: Civil War, with other credits for the British star including Uncharted, Cherry, and The Crowded Room.

Jemaine Clement (Rumored)

Jemaine Clement

Going back to April 2023, scooper DanielRPK reported Owen Wilson and Chiwetel Ejiofor had been offered roles in Venom 3. While the latter was later cast, the former supposedly passed on the role, with the next offer for Wilson's mysterious role having gone out to Jermaine Clement.

There have since been no signs of Wilson or Clement boarding the project. But as Clark Backo has been the only actor confirmed for Venom 3 since then and she doesn't exactly match the other two actors, it's likely either Clement signed on or another actor was found for the unknown character.

Clement has previously appeared in Men in Black 3, What We Do in the Shadows, Moana, Avatar: The Way of Water, and more.

Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25.