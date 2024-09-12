The most powerful villain ever delivered in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Knull, was just unveiled in the marketing for Venom: The Last Dance (Venom 3).

Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and Venom have faced their fair share of adversaries in his first two films. The biggest of which to date came through with Woody Harrelson's Carnage in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, who met his end when Venom devoured the villainous and evil symbiote.

Following a short diversion into the MCU for Spider-Man: No Way Home's post-credits scene, plenty of mystery surrounds Venom's journey in his final solo movie.

Venom: The Last Dance Trailer Shows First Look at Knull

Sony Pictures shared the first full look at Knull, who appears to be the main antagonist in Venom: The Last Dance.

Only shown in a couple of shots, fans can see a massive gooey throne in the middle of a room made of Venom-esque material filled with various symbiotes.

A closer look at the villain shows him staring down at a clawed hand with long hair flowing over his face. While his specific on-screen look is still being kept secret, he seems to say the line, "As long as Venom lives, everything will end."

In the pages of Marvel Comics, Knull is one of the most powerful villains seen from the greater Spider-Man canon.

He is best known as the creator of all symbiotes, which includes characters like Venom, Riot, and Carnage from the first two films.

Initially coming into being after the destruction of the universe, the Celestials relegated him to a position as the King in Black, ruling over a kingdom of darkness. He then eliminated one of the Celestials after creating All-Black the Necrosword (seen previously in Thor: Love and Thunder).

This led to his banishment in the Void along with the severed Celestial head which, in the comics, would become Knowhere. This is sure to be developed differently in Venom: The Last Dance, as Sony's Spider-Man Universe is still being kept separate from the MCU with Knowhere seen in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

This trailer confirms at least a second villain in the film after June's initial Venom 3 trailer revealed the inclusion of Toxin, another immensely powerful symbiote.

The full new trailer for Venom: The Last Dance can be seen below. Knull can be seen at the 1:04 mark of the trailer:

