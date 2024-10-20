First Details on Sony's Next Phase of Spider-Man Spin-off Movies Revealed

Venom: The Last Dance's director has hinted at where Sony's Spider-Man Universe will go with spin-offs after the release of the last Venom film.

Sony's Marvel films have starred many of Spider-Man's famous adversaries, including Venom, Morbius, and Kraven the Hunter (by the end of 2024), but never the web-slinger himself. That hasn't stopped Sony from forging ahead with its own Marvel movie corner, finding particular success in Tom Hardy's Venom films.

However, with Venom 3 set to cap off the trilogy, all eyes are on Sony to see where the studio will go next with its Spider-Man spin-offs.

Where Sony's Spider-Man Movies Will Go After Venom 3

Ahead of Venom: The Last Dance's October 25 release, the cast and producers appeared on a panel at New York Comic-Con to promote the new film, via X (formerly Twitter).

During the panel, director and writer Kelly Marcel teased the future of Knull, a popular Marvel villain who is set to be introduced in Venom 3. According to Marcel, Venom 3 is "just a little taster of Knull," hinting that the studio could "never do one-and-done with him," which indicates a big future for the character:

"This is just the introduction to Knull. Obviously, he's a massive, massive, character so you could never do one-and-done with him. So this is just a little taster of Knull. You'll get to meet him and then what the future holds for him, who knows?"

While Venom: The Last Dance will introduce the king of symbiotes, it appears the film will also lay the groundwork for the future of Sony's Marvel universe. Marcel said there are "lots of symbiote stories" for the franchise to explore and that there will be "a few Easter eggs" hinting at this new direction in Venom 3:

"[The story of] Eddie closes here but, as you know, there are lots of symbiote stories in the canon. So there's lots of places to go, and maybe even there are a few Easter eggs in [Venom: The Last Dance] that might start that journey off."

Sony's Marvel Future Is Knull

The Venom films have been something of an anchor for Sony's Marvel universe, but even with the studio leaving Eddie Brock behind, it seems it will continue to explore the Symbiote world.

Beyond Venom, there are many other symbiote stories that Sony could adapt into films. In the comics, the Life Foundation spawns a lethal team of symbiotes, and some of the members, including Agony, Phage, Scream, and Lasher, are yet to be seen on-screen in Sony's universe.

Trailers for Venom: The Last Dance have hinted at Toxin appearing in the film, but beyond that, a new military organization also seems to have contained several different symbiotes. There's no telling what these symbiotes will become, but this could set up more symbiote stories to come in the Sony Spider-Man franchise.

Of course, with Knull coming in Venom 3, aka the creator of the symbiotes, there's no limit on potential new symbiote characters who could appear.

Initially, there were concerns that Knull's only appearance on-screen would be in Venom: The Last Dance, but Marcel's comments make it seem that this will not be the case. It's possible Venom 3 will set Knull up for his own solo film, or perhaps as a Thanos-level antagonist in future Sony Marvel films.

Venom: The Last Dance is scheduled for release on Friday, October 25