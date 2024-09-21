Venom 3 (officially titled Venom: The Last Dance) will be a record-breaking effort for Sony Pictures according to reports about its runtime.

The third Venom film is one of half a dozen Marvel movies and TV shows debuting in 2024, including the second of three films this year from Sony Pictures.

Along with Venom 3 bringing in powerful new characters such as Knull, the threequel will mark the end of Tom Hardy's trilogy under Sony Pictures. Particularly after Madame Web started the year off on the wrong foot for Sony, the studio hopes to regain some trust with fans behind the popular alien symbiote.

Venom: The Last Dance Breaks Franchise Runtime Record

Sony

Two different theater chains have listed conflicting runtimes for Sony Pictures' Venom: The Last Dance ahead of its October 25 release.

Odeon listed the threequel on its website with a 140-minute runtime (2 hours, 20 minutes) while Cineworld listed it with a runtime of 120 minutes (2 hours).

Most likely, Venom 3's runtime will fall somewhere in between those two listed runtimes. Should that happen, it would be not only the longest Venom movie but the longest movie in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, beating 2024's Madame Web by at least four minutes and setting a record for the franchise.

The official runtimes for the previous four Sony's Spider-Man Universe movies can be seen below:

Venom (2018) - 112 minutes

(2018) - 112 minutes Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) - 97 minutes

(2021) - 97 minutes Morbius (2022) - 104 minutes

(2022) - 104 minutes Madame Web (2024) - 116 minutes

Additionally, X (formerly Twitter) user @Cryptic4KQual teased that fans should "expect the final runtime soon," noting that tickets for the film go on sale on Tuesday, October 1.

Will Record-Breaking Runtime Benefit Venom 3?

Looking at recent history, there are movies with extended theatrical runtimes that have been major box office hits.

Avatar and Avengers: Endgame best prove that with respective runtimes of 162 minutes and 181 minutes, and Spider-Man: No Way Home nearly broke the $2 billion mark at the box office (148 minutes).

However, Sony is going to need much more than just a long movie in Venom 3 for it to win with critics and fans.

No film from this franchise has earned better than a 60% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and in terms of box office, Venom ($857 million) made more on its own than the other three films combined. For further reasons, Sony does not have much favor with fans from these films for how they have performed.

At the very least, the Venom franchise has consistently been Sony's most successful in this universe, which could continue with Venom 3. While there are still plenty of questions left to be answered, this longer runtime should help boost excitement for the latest Spidey spin-off.

Venom: The Last Dance will arrive in theaters on October 25.