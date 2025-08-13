Sullivans Crossing's Helen Culver Actress Is a Familiar Face for TV Buffs

Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 introduced Helen Culver as an important character in Sully's life, and the actress who brought her to life is a familiar face on the small screen. The Canadian family drama revolves around the story of Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan), who returns to her hometown after being involved in a legal fiasco that almost ended her medical career in Boston. She reunites with her father, Sully, and they are clearly not on good terms.

While they manage to make amends in the first two seasons, Season 3 begins a fresh chapter for Sully as he becomes entangled with a brand-new love interest: Helen Culver. As Season 3 progresses, it's clear that Helen is more than just a guest star and eventually takes part in the Sullivan family dynamic.

Sullivan's Crossing Seasons 1 and 2 were added to Netflix U.S. on July 8, 2025. The series stars Morgan Kohan, Freakier Friday star Chad Michael Murray, Tom Jackson, Scott Patterson, and Andrea Menard. Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 was added on Netflix on August 11, 2025.

Who Plays Helen Culver on Sullivan's Crossing?

Netflix

Kate Vernon brings Helen Culver to life in Sullivan's Crossing Season 3. The actress appears in all 10 episodes and plays an integral part in Sully (portrayed by Sullivan's Crossing mainstay Scott Patterson) and Maggie's lives.

Kate is the daughter of the late Canadian actor John Vernon, best known for his scene-stealing role as Dean Vernon Wormer in 1978's Animal House. The actor also appeared in Airplane II: The Sequel, Dirty Harry, and The Outlaw Josey Wales.

While the 64-year-old actress made an impact across various film projects, Vernon left her mark on television. After notable guest roles in Family Ties, Dallas, and Remington Steele, Vernon's most prominent portrayal on the small screen was bringing Lorraine Prescott to life in 25 episodes of Falcon Crest on CBS.

The actress' TV credits didn't stop there; she went on to star in more successful shows like Who's the Boss?, Nash Bridges, and L.A. Law. In 2004, Vernon found another gem in television after she landed the role of Ellen Tigh in Battlestar: Galactica.

Speaking with Steve Eramo of Sci-Fi and TV Talk in April 2009, Vernon declared that playing Ellen Tigh is "the best role" she had in her career, noting that she was always excited to portray the character on-screen:

"Ellen is the best role I’ve had in my career. I had no expectations when I auditioned for the part. I was told there might be two or three episodes, but they kept bringing me back, and with each new story I couldn’t wait to crack open the script because the writers seemed to really indulge the character’s naughtiness, feistiness, trouble-making, the complicated relations she had with her husband, etc."

Moreover, Vernon's success in the TV and film industry has led her to work alongside Willem Dafoe, Edward James Olmos, Christopher Lee, and Denzel Washington.

Vernon is set to take on the horror genre next (via Bloody Disgusting), as she is slated to appear in a monster anthology movie called God of Frogs. No release date has been revealed for this upcoming film.

Why Helen Culver Is Crucial in Sullivan Crossing Season 3’s Story

CTV

Helen Culver is a best-selling author who arrives in Sullivan's Crossing to take a break from the city madness. While she initially started as a guest renting a cabin to find inspiration for her writing, she eventually crossed paths with Sully, and the pair butted heads before becoming good friends.

Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 explored more of Helen and Sully's dynamic. Helen played a crucial role in helping him navigate his second lease on life after almost dying in the Season 2 finale. Helen's presence gave Sully a new purpose in life, and she helped him become a better father and embrace a fresh start.

The Season 3 finale took a major turn for Helen and Sully's relationship after Sully agreed to join her on a trip to Ireland because she found a better opportunity there. This is on top of their mutual confession of their romantic feelings toward each other.

Accompanying Helen to Ireland meant that Sully would no longer be the head of the campground, leaving the responsibilities to Cal and Maggie. While it is unclear if the pair will return in Season 4, Sully's growth that he experienced with Helen seems poised to be a definite end for the character's narrative trajectory.