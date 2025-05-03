2025 Freaky Friday Sequel Confirmed to Bring Back 10 OG Actors (Photos)

Freakier Friday is set to bring back 10 original cast members from 2003's Freaky Friday, including Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Chad Michael Murray. The 2003 Disney comedy movie is based on Mary Rodgers's book of the same name, which tells the story of a mother, Tess, accidentally switching bodies with her daughter, Anna.

Freakier Friday is the highly anticipated sequel to Freaky Friday, and it will add new characters into the mix as the main duo (portrayed by Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis) switches bodies with Anna's daughter Harper, and her boyfriend's daughter, Lily.

Aside from the new characters, some familiar faces from the classic Freaky Friday movie will return to stir up drama and hilarious moments.

Every Original Freaky Friday Actor Returning in 2025's Freakier Friday

An official Disney press release from April 2025 confirmed that the Freakier Friday sequel will feature 10 actors from the original film:

Jamie Lee Curtis - Tess Coleman

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Tess Coleman in Freakier Friday. Tess is Anna's mother who frequently butt heads with her daughter.

Tess and Anna's switcheroo situation in Freaky Friday taught them a valuable lesson of being open with each other, leading to a healthy mother-daughter relationship at the end of the movie.

In Freakier Friday, Tess is set to "navigate the myriad challenges" when her family and Anna's merge alongside the unexpected body-swap fiasco among the four protagonists.

Lindsay Lohan - Anna Coleman

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan reprises her role as Anna Coleman in Freakier Friday. Anna is Tess' rebellious daughter who switches bodies with her mother in the 2003 movie.

After their body swap experience, Anna and Tess develop a newfound understanding and respect with one another.

Freakier Friday puts Anna at the forefront as she is trying to navigate having a family of her own, as she deals with her rebellious daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter from her boyfriend, Eric. This is combined with the fact that another body swap incident puts her relationships to the test.

Chad Michael Murray - Jake

Chad Michael Murray

Returning to the world of Freaky Friday is Chad Michael Murray as Jake, Anna's boyfriend from the original movie.

While Freaky Friday's ending suggests that Jake and Anna lived happily ever after, the sequel's trailer revealed that the pair is no longer together.

Jake's arrival in Freakier Friday could hint that he could try to win Anna back despite her new relationship with Eric.

Mark Harmon - Ryan

Mark Harmon

Mark Harmon is back as Ryan, Tess' husband and Anna's stepfather.

In the original movie, Anna was initially not a fan of Ryan and Tess' engagement because she was still coping with the death of her biological father. Eventually, Anna accepted Ryan as part of the family.

Freakier Friday could see Ryan being aware of the body swapping incidents involving Tess and the others, and he could help reverse everything before it's too late.

Christina Vidal - Maddie

Christina Vidal

Christina Vidal portrays Maddie, Anna's bandmate in their high school band, Pink Slip.

As one of Anna's close friends, Maddie is expected to be one of her support systems as she deals with another body-swapping incident.

Ryan Malgarini - Harry Coleman

Ryan Malgarini

Ryan Malgarini reprises his Freaky Friday role as Harry Coleman, Tess' son and Anna's younger brother.

Not much is known about Harry's role in the sequel, but fans can expect more comedic hijinks tied to the character.

Haley Hudson - Peg

Haley Hudson

Haley Hudson returns as Peg, another of Anna's bandmates in Pink Slip and one of her best friends in high school.

Peg's role in Freakier Friday could show her in a reunion with Anna and Maddie.

In a guest appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2024, Lindsay Lohan confirmed that Pink Slip will be performing new music in the sequel, saying, "Pink Slip is back together, the band! Yes!"

Rosalind Chao - Pei-Pei

Rosalind Chao

Rosalind Chao previously played an integral role in Freaky Friday as Pei-Pei, a Chinese restaurant manager and a close friend of Tess.

She explained to them that only an act of selfless love can reverse the switch.

Pei-Pei's return in Freakier Friday suggests that she could be instrumental in fixing the new four-person body swap in the sequel.

Lucille Soong - Pei-Pei's mother

Lucille Soong

Lucille Soong is back as Pei-Pei's mother, who gave the fortune cookies to Anna and Tess, which led to their chaotic body swap in Freaky Friday.

Soong's return in Freakier Friday could hint that she will teach Anna and Tess another lesson about selfless love (with a body swap twist).

Stephen Tobolowsky - Mr. Elton Bates

Stephen Tobolowsky

Stephen Tobolowsky portrayed Mr. Elton Bates in Freaky Friday. The character is Anna's high school English teacher, who gave her an F, which led to her detention.

It was also revealed that he hates Tess after she rejected him at their high school prom in the past.

It is unknown how Mr. Bates' return will impact Freakier Friday's story, but there's a chance that he could be involved in a comedic side story involving Tess and Ryan.

Freakier Friday is set to premiere in theaters on August 7, 2025.