Freakier Friday Coleman Family Tree (With Pictures) - Tess, Anna, Harper & More

Freakier Friday introduces two new family members to the Coleman family, but their arrival presents complications within the inner circle. The sequel to Disney's cult classic from 2003, Freaky Friday, continues the body swap shenanigans by making it a four-way affair involving the returning Anna and Tess Coleman, Harper Coleman (Anna's daughter), and Lilly Davies (Anna's soon-to-be daughter-in-law).

As expected, the story succumbs to mayhem because the new generation (Harper and Lily) doesn't want their parents to get married, leading to sabotage with drastic repercussions.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, Freakier Friday brings back original cast members Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chad Michael Murray, and Mark Harmon, and joining them are Manny Jacinto, Sophia Hammons, and Vanessa Bayer.

Disney's Freakier Friday Family Tree Includes 7 Notable Members

Disney

Tess Coleman

Disney

Tess Coleman is a licensed therapist and the mother of Anna Coleman and Harper's grandmother. At the start of Freakier Friday, Tess is on the verge of launching a new book based on her podcast, but it all comes crashing down after the infamous body swap fiasco.

2003's Freaky Friday taught Tess a valuable lesson about empathy after she experienced living as her daughter for days, with her having struggled with self-expression and trying to fit in high school. After they returned to normal, Tess and her daughter, Anne, set aside their differences and lived accordingly while understanding the challenges they had endured to improve their relationship.

Ryan

Disney

Ryan (portrayed by NCIS alum Mark Harmon) is Tess' supportive husband and Anna's stepfather. After Anna tried to sabotage Tess and Ryan's wedding in Freaky Friday, she eventually learned that Ryan's feelings for Tess are genuine, which ultimately leads to their happily ever after.

Freakier Friday brings back Ryan for a minor yet important role by providing Lily (as Tess) a much-needed pep talk about the importance of love and family in piecing together the value of happiness and staying together.

Anna Coleman

Disney

After being a rebellious teenager who almost ended her mother's wedding with Ryan in Freaky Friday, Anna Coleman (portrayed by Lindsay Lohan who starred in one of Netflix's best romantic comedies, The Irish Wish) returns with an unexpected deja vu moment after her daughter tried to do the same thing with her upcoming marriage to her new boyfriend and fiancé, Eric Davies (his Filipino name is Eric Reyes) in Freakier Friday. Anna is Tess' daughter and Harper's mother.

After body swapping with her daughter, Anna learns to navigate generational differences while still enjoying the thrill of being young. Little does she know that her own daughter is canceling appointments and bookings for her wedding behind her back, and it might be too late to salvage the remaining pieces of her looming wedding with Eric.

Harry Coleman

Disney

Harry Coleman makes a surprise appearance during the rehearsal dinner of Anna and Eric's wedding in Freakier Friday. He is the youngest son of Tess and Anna's brother. While his role is limited, his presence is enough to establish that the Coleman family is still intact after all these years.

Harper Coleman

Disney

Harper Coleman is Anna's rebellious daughter and Tess' granddaughter. She has a deep passion for surfing and is brilliant in school (but still stubborn at times).

At the center of the conflict in Freakier Friday is Harper's objection to Anna and Eric's wedding because she doesn't want to move to London (believing that Los Angeles is her true home). Throughout the movie, Harper tries her best to sabotage the wedding, but later realizes that Eric may be genuinely in love with her mother.

Eric Davies

Disney

Eric Davies (portrayed by The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto) is Anna's charismatic and genuinely loving fiancé and Lily's responsible father. He is also a master chef and restaurant owner.

Freakier Friday reveals that Eric lost his wife when Lily was young, and he makes it his life's mission to protect his daughter and give her the future she deserves.

Lily Davies

Disney

Lily Davies is Eric's only daughter and Anna's soon-to-be stepdaughter, who unexpectedly body-swapped with her future grandmother, Tess Coleman.

As an aspiring fashion designer, Lily wants to move to London to continue her pursuit of her dreams. However, she doesn't want Anna and Harper to move with them to London because the movie revealed that she has yet to move on from her mother's death.

Lily (as Tess) tries to convince Eric and Anna to call off the wedding. While she is almost successful in doing so, Lily later realizes that her newfound family (the Colemans) will be able to provide her with the love and care she needs, which she lost when her mother died.