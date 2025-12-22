Spider-Man Brand New Day Trailer Release Gets Encouraging Updates

New updates suggest that a Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer may be imminent. Tom Holland's fourth solo Spidey film is set to swing into theaters next summer, starting a new chapter for Holland's web-headed hero. While much of the superhero focus right now is on the ever-unfolding Avengers: Doomsday marketing campaign, Brand New Day has its own promotional cycle to get started.

The new joint venture between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, which recently completed filming, is set for release in just seven months. Yet, fans have not seen any officially released footage from the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed superhero blockbuster. That does not mean a sneak peek is not coming, though, as Sony looks primed to debut Brand New Day upon the world.

According to insider Jeremy Conrad, the very first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer could be released any day now. On his personal X page, the longtime pop culture journalist wrote, "Maybe Sony plans on giving everyone a nice Christmas present this week," accompanied by a GIF of Holland smiling in his Spidey suit.

This comes after the first Brand New Day tease seemingly leaked online ahead of release. While the first leak was incomplete, split into two parts, a full look at the sneak peek is now circulating online. This suggests that the trailer is complete and may be imminent.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first bit of footage is even more exciting than usual, as the 2026 Marvel film has been relatively light on plot specifics in the lead-up to release, and this first tease could give fans some answers they have been waiting on for months. Brand New Day stars Holland alongside Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando, and many more. The new film is set to release in theaters on July 31, 2026.

The Mounting Evidence of a Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer

Marvel Studios

It is not just insider reports and grainy cell phone footage leaks that have fans thinking a Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer may be looming. In fact, there is a substantial body of additional evidence supporting the theory that the first look will arrive before the end of the year.

This all stems back to a rumor from October, in which a reputable source claimed the Spider-Man trailer would release before 2026, specifically mentioning Avatar: Fire and Ice as a potential project it would attach to.

Of course, Avatar 3 has come and gone with no Spidey trailer, but that does not mean all hope is lost.

Sony Pictures UK sent fans into a tizzy to kick off the holiday season, posting a GIF of Tom Holland as his wall-crawling hero with the caption, "All I want for Christmas is Tom Holland." This led many to believe that Brand New Day's promotional machine was whirring to life, and the festive post was just the first step in an extended plan leading up to the trailer's release.

The other significant piece of evidence pertains to Sony Pictures' upcoming slate. Sony has one more major blockbuster to release this year. Anaconda, starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd, is set to debut in theaters on December 25.

In the same way that Disney has tried to drum up hype for Avengers: Doomsday by attaching its first teaser to another one of its films, in Avatar: Fire and Ash, Sony could opt to release the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer in support of Anaconda.

If Anaconda comes and goes without any mention of the web-slinger, then the Brand New Day tease will likley wait for the new year. However, with still a few days to go before release as of this writing, there is still plenty of time for Sony to drop the first bit of Spider-Man marketing.