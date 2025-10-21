Spider-Man Brand New Day Trailer Rumors Point To 2025 Release

A new rumor might reveal when Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first trailer will be released in 2025. Even with production still underway, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have already started marketing Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The co-producing studios beat set spies to the punch by officially revealing Tom Holland's stellar new Spider-Man suit and later posted a "Day One on Set" featurette of the British actor and director Destin Daniel Cretton filming in Glasgow, Scotland. Even though there have been plenty of set leaks since (most notably of the wall-crawler chasing a tank), Spider-Man 4's story remains shrouded in mystery as it edges closer to its July 31, 2026 release.

According to a rumor shared on X by TrailerTrack, the outlet stated it is "hearing rumblings" that the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day might arrive in 2025 to play in front of Avatar: Fire & Ash, which is set to release on December 19.

This would be a "teaser like The Odyssey," which debuted a short look in July, roughly one year before Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated Oppenheimer follow-up starts playing in theaters.

For comparison, Marvel Studios' July 2025 release, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, didn't drop a trailer until February 4, making this a potentially very early first look. However, distributor and co-producer Sony Pictures may be hungry to start the marketing tour early for its biggest movie since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Funnily enough, both The Odyssey and Spider-Man 4 will release just one week apart on July 17 and 31, respectively, with Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, and Zendaya confirmed to appear in both box office titans.

If the rumors are true, Marvel Studios might have a strong presence behind Avatar 3 screenings. Scooper Daniel Richtman previously reported that the first look at Avengers: Doomsday will also debut in front of Avatar 3, releasing a whole year before its debut on December 18, 2026.

TrailerTrack acknowledged this rumor and, while it didn't corroborate Richtman's claim directly, it noted it is "still possible" that both of Marvel Studios' 2026 movies could have trailers in front of Avatar: Fire & Ash.

Why Avatar 3 Could Boost the MCU's 2026 Box Office

Marvel Studios / 20th Century Studios

After Avatar: The Way of Water raked in $2.34 billion in 2022, over a decade after the original came close to earning $3 billion, Disney will undoubtably be banking hard on Fire & Ash to replicate that success and bring audiences back to theaters.

Beyond that, Disney and other major studios will likely see Avatar 3 as an opportunity to promote its 2026 slate. While December 2025 may seem extremely early for Avengers: Doomsday and, to a lesser extent, Spider-Man: Brand New Day to drop trailers, the potential rewards may be too great to pass up.

Regardless, fans shouldn't expect to see too much from either movie this year, with plenty of post-production and potential reshoots for both still to be completed.

Spider-Man 4 could highlight moments that were already captured in early set photos, such as those featuring the legendary tank chase. However, in terms of greater story details, those should be saved for the first full trailer, which is easy to imagine debuting at Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026.