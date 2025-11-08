Marvel Studios is in production on the fourth movie of one of its biggest franchises, which will be released next year to complete the MCU's fourth-ever quadrilogy. Having faced struggles garnering acclaim and attention in recent years, the MCU is revisiting two old, reliable franchises in 2026 as part of Phase 6 with Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Almost five years after No Way Home broke box office records in 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Tom Holland will finally reprise Peter Parker in Summer 2026 with Brand New Day, marking his fourth solo movie and completing a quadrilogy.

Furthermore, the British actor will deliver on over 15 years of anticipation for a Spider-Man quadrilogy to become a reality. Marvel Legacy icon Tobey Maguire was supposed to lead a fourth Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man outing on May 6, 2011, but that was ultimately thrown aside for The Amazing Spider-Man reboot.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios confirmed that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026, officially making it the fourth quadrilogy in the MCU.

Every MCU Quadrilogy Made by Marvel Studios

Avengers

Marvel Studios

The Avengers franchise was the first to complete an MCU quadrilogy in 2019, as Endgame came along to close out the Infinity Saga and resolve Infinity War's jaw-dropping cliffhanger. Originally, Avengers 4 was announced as Infinity War - Part 2 but was resprayed with an Endgame coat of paint between the releases.

The record-breaking superhero saga will cross a historic milestone when Avengers: Doomsday arrives on December 18, 2026, in becoming Marvel Studios' first-ever pentalogy, quickly turning into a hexalogy in 2027 with Secret Wars.

Thor

Marvel Studios

As discussed prior, Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder was the first MCU superhero to hit the quadrilogy milestone with 2022's widely-panned Love & Thunder. Thanks to director and tonal switch-ups, this quadrilogy may be the most uneven, hopping from Shakespearean epic to Norse screwball comedy.

Rumors have been flying recently that, despite mixed reactions to Love & Thunder, Marvel Studios is working on Thor 5 and plans to replace Waititi with another director who has a history with Hemsworth. Many are unsure whether the follow-up will come to pass amid speculation that Thor will die in Avengers 5 or 6.

Captain America

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' Captain America saga could be considered a somewhat looser quadrilogy than others due to its switch in leads. While Chris Evans' Steve Rogers and Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson equally carry the Star-Spangled mantle, Brave New World kick-started a new storyline that could one day become its own trilogy.

Sam Wilson has a bright future ahead in the MCU as the leader of an all-new Avengers team going into Doomsday and Secret Wars. Despite that position, it's tough to see him getting another Captain America movie anytime soon after his big-screen solo debut disappointed at the box office.

Spider-Man 4

Marvel Studios

Despite technically turning the MCU's Spider-Man franchise into a quadrilogy, Brand New Day looks to serve more as the start of a new trilogy. With the Jon Watts-directed "Home" trilogy in the rearview mirror, the 2026 flick will begin a new era for Peter Parker, one that will reportedly have a much darker tone.

Tom Holland will also join an exclusive club with just Christopher Reeve and Chris Hemsworth as the only actors to lead a solo superhero movie quadrilogy following their historic Superman and Thor runs, respectively.

The Only 3 Other Superhero Movie Quadrilogies

Outside of Marvel Studios, only three superhero quadrilogies have been made, the first of which was Christopher Reeve's Superman franchise, which began with the 1978 classic and ended nine years later with The Quest for Peace.

Warner Bros.' four Dark Knight-led movies from Michael Keaton's Batman (1989) to George Clooney's Batman & Robin (1997) are also considered a quadrilogy, as Keaton, Clooney, and Batman Forever's Val Kilmer play the same Bruce Wayne.

20th Century Fox also churned out seven mainline mutant-centric movies of varying quality from 2000's X-Men to 2019's Dark Phoenix. This currently sits as the longest superhero sub-franchise ever put to screens, and will continue to hold that mantle likely until Marvel Studios gets around to Avengers 7.

While an argument could be made that Deadpool & Wolverine is something of a follow-up to Logan and thus creates a Wolverine quadrilogy, the Marvel Studios epic acts more as Deadpool 3 than anything else.