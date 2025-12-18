Marvel Studios Officially Recasts 2 MCU Stars for WandaVision's 2026 Sequel

2026's WandaVision sequel, VisionQuest, will feature two roles recast from other MCU projects with new stars. VisionQuest will bring back at least half a dozen past MCU characters, continuing the story for one of the franchise's longest-running supporting heroes in Vision.

Marvel confirmed that two key roles in 2026's VisionQuest will be recast from past MCU movies. The listing included Irish star Orla Brady, best known for her past roles in The Foreigner, Into the Badlands, and Star Trek: Picard.

Orla Brady

Brady will take over the voice role of FRIDAY, Tony Stark's artificial intelligence assistant, in multiple MCU films. After Ultron first destroyed JARVIS in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, Tony switched to FRIDAY and continued working with this program until his tragic passing in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Sony Pictures

For VisionQuest, Brady will take over the role from Kerry Condon, who portrayed FRIDAY previously. Condon has five MCU movies on her resume and also played the role in an episode of Marvel Studios' last 2025 release, Marvel Zombies.

Kerry Condon

Alongside Brady, Emily Hampshire will join VisionQuest's cast as EDITH. Hampshire is best known for her work in 12 Monkeys, Schitt's Creek, and Cosmopolis.

Emily Hampshire

EDITH was first introduced in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, when the program was put into a pair of glasses given to Peter Parker as a gift. Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio eventually got his hands on EDITH for his own plan to make himself look like a hero, but Peter got them back in the final battle.

Sony Pictures

Hampshire will take over the role from Dawn Michelle King, who voiced EDITH in Far From Home. King also has editing credits on seven MCU movies, including Iron Man, Ant-Man, and the first two MCU Spider-Man films.

VisionQuest will be one of multiple MCU Disney+ shows being released on Disney+ in Phase 6. Starring Paul Bettany, James Spader, James D'Arcy, Todd Stashwick, Emily Hampshire, Faran Tahir, and Ruaridh Mollica, the story will feature White Vision working through Red Vision's memories after WandaVision. VisionQuest will debut on Disney+ in 2026.

How Recast MCU Characters Will Add to VisionQuest

Marvel Studios

VisionQuest is confirmed to feature about a dozen AI programs in a new way, endowing these entities with bodies and personalities they have never had before. This will include a new look at characters like JARVIS, as fans see the impact they have had on Vision's journey and how they will affect him moving forward.

For EDITH and FRIDAY, this show will give them bigger roles than they've had in any past MCU movies, as they help fill in some of the gaps in Vision's history. Fans may also see them interact directly with Vision for the first time, which has never happened before, as they were introduced after Vision received his vibranium body in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Considering the show will pit Vision into a rematch with Ultron, plenty of drama is sure to unfold when this version of the android revisits his past. Combine that with this story being the end of a trilogy that started with WandaVision, and fans are sure to get thrilling insight into this long-standing character's story following his harrowing experience in the Hex.