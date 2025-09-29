Marvel Zombies' Disney+ Viewership Is Even Better Than Marvel Expected

Disney+ looks to have another win in the books with Marvel Zombies thanks to its strong initial viewership performance. The new mature-rated animated series debuted on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 24, telling an undead story set firmly within the continuity of the Marvel Multiverse. Being only four episodes long, TV-MA, and animated, one might think the series would have limited audience potential; however, that appears not to be the case.

Marvel Studios is very pleased with Marvel Zombies' 5-day opening viewership performance, so much so that Marvel Animation is already considering future Zombies stories to tell on Disney+, according to a well-placed Marvel source.

Marvel Zombies' initial viewership metrics have surpassed Disney and Marvel's internal expectations, and, per sources, the series is shaping up to be one of Marvel Animation's most successful shows to date.

For reference, What If...? Season 1 and X-Men '97 are Marvel Animation's biggest hits, with the latter earning a whopping 4 million viewers in its first five days on Disney+ (via Variety).

On each of its first three days on Disney+, Marvel Zombies ranked #1 on the streamer's Top 10 most-watched list in the United States.

The new R-rated animated series from Marvel Animation follows a superhero world ravaged by a zombie virus that has claimed the lives of some of Marvel's most powerful heroes. Marvel Zombies is just the latest original title from the Marvel animation team, following in the footsteps of What If...?, X-Men '97, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Eyes of Wakanda (which made history in its own way upon release).

What Made Marvel Zombies Such a Streaming Hit

While fans will likely have to wait for official numbers from Disney+ to see just how big a hit Marvel Zombies is on streaming, early signs seem to be pointing to it being a massive success for the Marvel Animation team.

The undead adventure has enraptured fans despite middling response from critics early on (debuting to a soft 65% on Rotten Tomatoes).

This success may come as a surprise to some fans. Being TV-MA (the R-rated for television) and a spin-off of another Marvel series in What If...? there has been speculation among fans about whether Zombies would make a splash upon release.

Well, it seems to have struck a chord with folks, impressing even those behind the curtain at Marvel Studios.

While it is difficult to pinpoint precisely why the series is resonating in this way, there are a few key points that are likely contributing to its success.

The most significant factor likely has to do with just how unique the Marvel Zombies idea is. This is not just another Marvel show; it has offered fans a look at the MCU world unlike anything else that has come before it—one where heroes can die grizzly R-rated deaths at any moment, and one that looks wholly different from the Marvel universe most fans are used to.

Pair that with the fact that we are on the verge of spooky season, with audiences looking for their next spine-chilling binge to ring in October, and you have a perfect recipe for streaming success.

It will be interesting to see, moving forward, just how far Marvel Studios and Disney+ can take the Marvel Zombies name with this season and whatever may come next. With a few survivors established at the end of the first season, there is still potential for further stories amidst the remnants of civilization.