Disney+ Just Replaced the #1 Spot In the MCU Timeline Order

Marvel Studios' latest project for Disney+ also happens to be its oldest.

By Savannah Sanders Posted:
Disney+ logo, MCU projects

The MCU officially has a new chronological starting point. Marvel Studios’ latest animated series, Eyes of Wakanda, claimed the top spot in the MCU Timeline on Disney+, replacing a Phase 1 MCU project as the earliest installment in the in-universe chronology.

At 3 a.m. on August 1, 2025, Disney+ added Eyes of Wakanda to the MCU Timeline Order, replacing 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. While Eyes of Wakanda is an animated series, the Black Panther spin-off is now the first within the "Sacred Timeline," with episodes taking place in 1260 B.C., 1200 B.C., 1400 A.D., and 1896 A.D. For reference, Captain America: The First Avenger occurred in the 1940s during World War II, with the film's final act set during 1945. 

Marvel Studios' Eyes of Wakanda on Disney+
Marvel Animation

Produced by Marvel Studios Animation and created by Todd Harris for Disney+, Eyes of Wakanda follows the Hatut Zaraze, Wakandan warriors who embark on missions throughout history to recover Vibranium artifacts. The series stars Winnie Harlow as Noni, Cress Williams as the Lion, and Jona Xiao (as the first female Iron Fist?), along with Anika Noni Rose, Patricia Belcher, Gary Anthony Williams, Adam Gold, and more. 

The entire chronological order put forth by Disney+ can be read below:

  1. Eyes of Wakanda
  2. Captain America: The First Avenger
  3. Captain Marvel
  4. Iron Man
  5. Iron Man 2
  6. The Incredible Hulk
  7. Thor
  8. The Avengers
  9. Thor: The Dark World
  10. Iron Man 3
  11. Captain America: The Winter Soldier
  12. Guardians of the Galaxy
  13. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  14. I Am Groot
  15. Daredevil
  16. Jessica Jones
  17. Avengers: Age of Ultron
  18. Ant-Man
  19. Luke Cage
  20. Iron Fist
  21. Defenders
  22. Captain America: Civil War
  23. Black Widow
  24. Black Panther
  25. The Punisher
  26. Spider-Man: Homecoming
  27. Doctor Strange
  28. Thor: Ragnarok
  29. Ant-Man and the Wasp
  30. Avengers: Infinity War
  31. Avengers: Endgame
  32. Loki
  33. What If...?
  34. WandaVision
  35. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  36. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  37. Spider-Man: Far From Home
  38. Eternals
  39. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  40. Hawkeye
  41. Moon Knight
  42. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  43. Echo
  44. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
  45. Ms. Marvel
  46. Thor: Love and Thunder
  47. Ironheart
  48. Werewolf by Night
  49. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
  50. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
  51. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  52. Secret Invasion
  53. The Marvels
  54. Deadpool & Wolverine
  55. Agatha All Along
  56. Daredevil: Born Again
  57. Captain America: Brave New World
Marvel Cinematic Universe in Timeline Order
The Direct

It's important to note that this timeline is not entirely complete. While the Disney+ list is the leading resource for the franchise's chronology, movies unavailable on the streamer are not listed in the timeline and include Spider-Man: No Way Home, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Eyes of Wakanda Becomes a Milestone of Marvel Firsts

Marvel Animation's Eyes of Wakanda on Disney+
Marvel Animation

While it's true that Marvel Studios' Eternals included scenes set as early as 5000 B.C. and far earlier than Eyes of Wakanda, that 2021 film's placement between Spider-Man: Far From Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is due to the movie's main events taking place in modern day. Therefore, Eyes of Wakanda's achievement in overtaking Captain America: The First Avenger as the "oldest" series still stands. But still, it's worth noting that the animated show made Marvel Studios history on multiple fronts. 

In addition to being the first Marvel Studios Animation series that's officially part of MCU canon, this extension of Black Panther lore also features a new hand-painted animation style fans haven't seen before from the studio, inspired by contemporary African-American artists. The series also marks the first time Marvel Studios Animation opted for a binge release format, as all four episodes premiered on August 1. 

Check out Marvel Studios' other 2025 Black Panther spin-off series for Disney+ here!

