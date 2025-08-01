Disney+ Just Replaced the #1 Spot In the MCU Timeline Order

The MCU officially has a new chronological starting point. Marvel Studios’ latest animated series, Eyes of Wakanda, claimed the top spot in the MCU Timeline on Disney+, replacing a Phase 1 MCU project as the earliest installment in the in-universe chronology.

At 3 a.m. on August 1, 2025, Disney+ added Eyes of Wakanda to the MCU Timeline Order, replacing 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. While Eyes of Wakanda is an animated series, the Black Panther spin-off is now the first within the "Sacred Timeline," with episodes taking place in 1260 B.C., 1200 B.C., 1400 A.D., and 1896 A.D. For reference, Captain America: The First Avenger occurred in the 1940s during World War II, with the film's final act set during 1945.

Marvel Animation

Produced by Marvel Studios Animation and created by Todd Harris for Disney+, Eyes of Wakanda follows the Hatut Zaraze, Wakandan warriors who embark on missions throughout history to recover Vibranium artifacts. The series stars Winnie Harlow as Noni, Cress Williams as the Lion, and Jona Xiao (as the first female Iron Fist?), along with Anika Noni Rose, Patricia Belcher, Gary Anthony Williams, Adam Gold, and more.

The entire chronological order put forth by Disney+ can be read below:

Eyes of Wakanda Captain America: The First Avenger Captain Marvel Iron Man Iron Man 2 The Incredible Hulk Thor The Avengers Thor: The Dark World Iron Man 3 Captain America: The Winter Soldier Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 I Am Groot Daredevil Jessica Jones Avengers: Age of Ultron Ant-Man Luke Cage Iron Fist Defenders Captain America: Civil War Black Widow Black Panther The Punisher Spider-Man: Homecoming Doctor Strange Thor: Ragnarok Ant-Man and the Wasp Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame Loki What If...? WandaVision Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Spider-Man: Far From Home Eternals Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hawkeye Moon Knight Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Echo She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Ms. Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder Ironheart Werewolf by Night The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Secret Invasion The Marvels Deadpool & Wolverine Agatha All Along Daredevil: Born Again Captain America: Brave New World

The Direct

It's important to note that this timeline is not entirely complete. While the Disney+ list is the leading resource for the franchise's chronology, movies unavailable on the streamer are not listed in the timeline and include Spider-Man: No Way Home, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Eyes of Wakanda Becomes a Milestone of Marvel Firsts

Marvel Animation

While it's true that Marvel Studios' Eternals included scenes set as early as 5000 B.C. and far earlier than Eyes of Wakanda, that 2021 film's placement between Spider-Man: Far From Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is due to the movie's main events taking place in modern day. Therefore, Eyes of Wakanda's achievement in overtaking Captain America: The First Avenger as the "oldest" series still stands. But still, it's worth noting that the animated show made Marvel Studios history on multiple fronts.

In addition to being the first Marvel Studios Animation series that's officially part of MCU canon, this extension of Black Panther lore also features a new hand-painted animation style fans haven't seen before from the studio, inspired by contemporary African-American artists. The series also marks the first time Marvel Studios Animation opted for a binge release format, as all four episodes premiered on August 1.

Check out Marvel Studios' other 2025 Black Panther spin-off series for Disney+ here!