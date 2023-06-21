Disney+ Reveals New MCU Timeline Order With Secret Invasion

By David Thompson Posted:
Nick Fury, Disney Plus movies and shows

After Secret Invasion's Disney+ debut, Marvel fans finally now know exactly when this shape-shifting adventure of uncertainty takes place. 

The streaming service that hosts most MCU projects has given fans a clear picture of the cinematic universes' sometimes confusing timeline. 

Especially since Avengers: Endgame, The Blip, and the real-world pandemic that delayed many projects, keeping track of when every Marvel series or film takes place has gotten increasingly more difficult.

When Does Secret Invasion Take Place?

According to Disney+, Secret Invasion takes place in Present Day MCU, after the events of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

 The full list of MCU projects in timeline order can be seen below:

  1. Captain America: The First Avenger
  2. Captain Marvel
  3. Iron Man
  4. Iron Man 2
  5. The Incredible Hulk
  6. Thor
  7. The Avengers
  8. Thor: The Dark World
  9. Iron Man 3
  10. Captain America: The Winter Soldier
  11. Guardians of the Galaxy
  12. I Am Groot: Groot’s First Steps
  13. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  14. I Am Groot: The Little Guy
  15. I Am Groot: Groot’s Pursuit
  16. I Am Groot: Groot Takes a Bath
  17. I Am Groot: Magnum Opus
  18. Avengers: Age of Ultron
  19. Ant-Man
  20. Captain America: Civil War
  21. Black Widow
  22. Black Panther
  23. Spider-Man: Homecoming
  24. Doctor Strange
  25. Thor: Ragnarok
  26. Ant-Man and the Wasp
  27. Avengers: Infinity War
  28. Avengers: Endgame
  29. Loki
  30. What If...?
  31. WandaVision
  32. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  33. Spider-Man: Far From Home
  34. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  35. Eternals
  36. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  37. Hawkeye
  38. Moon Knight
  39. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  40. She-Hulk
  41. Ms. Marvel
  42. Thor: Love and Thunder
  43. Werewolf by Night
  44. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
  45. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
  46. Secret Invasion

The full graphic of the MCU timeline can also be seen below:

MCU timeline on Disney+
The Direct

Unlike some previous projects like She-Hulk or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Secret Invasion is both the latest project released and the most up-to-date story in the MCU timeline.

Samuel L. Jackson's return as Nick Fury promises to push Phase 5 forward as Secret Invasion is the first series of this phase.

Predicting What's Next on the MCU Timeline

In many ways, Secret Invasion appears to be a bridge between Captain Marvel and its upcoming sequel, The Marvels, primarily due to the presence of Nick Fury, Talos, and other Skrulls that made their debut in Brie Larson's first solo film from 2019.

However, little is known about The Marvels based on the first trailer. Nick Fury and SABER are present, but the focus lies on Kamala Khan, Monica Rambeau, and Carol Danvers.

Nick Fury being in The Marvels trailer could confirm that he survives Disney+'s latest series, but maybe the galactic, power-swapping adventure in theaters this fall actually takes place before Secret Invasion.

Marvel Studios isn't scared to story-tell in a unique order, and it is confirmed that Fury was up in space prior to being forced back on Earth due to the looming Skrull threat.

Episode 1, "Ressurection," of Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney+.

LATEST NEWS

Marvel Warned New MCU Disney+ Director Not to Read the Comics
Emilia Clarke's Secret Invasion Character Twist Explained: Is G'iah a Villain?
Sony Just Removed Spider-Man Spin-off Movie from Upcoming Slate
DC Confirms 7 New Superhero Animated Shows Releasing In 2023 & Beyond
First Look at Mel Gibson In New John Wick Spin-off

TRENDING

Andor's Massive Budget Breaks Star Wars Record
First Look at Donald Glover Filming Historic Spider-Verse 2 Cameo (Photos)
First Look at Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Spider-Man Villain Officially Released (Photos)
New Spider-Verse 2 Photo Reveals The Spot's 4 Evolutions
Spectacular Spider-Man Season 3 & Future Plans Revealed by Actor