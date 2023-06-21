Disney+ Reveals New MCU Timeline Order With Secret Invasion

After Secret Invasion's Disney+ debut, Marvel fans finally now know exactly when this shape-shifting adventure of uncertainty takes place.

The streaming service that hosts most MCU projects has given fans a clear picture of the cinematic universes' sometimes confusing timeline.

Especially since Avengers: Endgame, The Blip, and the real-world pandemic that delayed many projects, keeping track of when every Marvel series or film takes place has gotten increasingly more difficult.

When Does Secret Invasion Take Place?

According to Disney+, Secret Invasion takes place in Present Day MCU, after the events of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

The full list of MCU projects in timeline order can be seen below:

The full graphic of the MCU timeline can also be seen below:

The Direct

Unlike some previous projects like She-Hulk or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Secret Invasion is both the latest project released and the most up-to-date story in the MCU timeline.

Samuel L. Jackson's return as Nick Fury promises to push Phase 5 forward as Secret Invasion is the first series of this phase.

Predicting What's Next on the MCU Timeline

In many ways, Secret Invasion appears to be a bridge between Captain Marvel and its upcoming sequel, The Marvels, primarily due to the presence of Nick Fury, Talos, and other Skrulls that made their debut in Brie Larson's first solo film from 2019.

However, little is known about The Marvels based on the first trailer. Nick Fury and SABER are present, but the focus lies on Kamala Khan, Monica Rambeau, and Carol Danvers.

Nick Fury being in The Marvels trailer could confirm that he survives Disney+'s latest series, but maybe the galactic, power-swapping adventure in theaters this fall actually takes place before Secret Invasion.

Marvel Studios isn't scared to story-tell in a unique order, and it is confirmed that Fury was up in space prior to being forced back on Earth due to the looming Skrull threat.

Episode 1, "Ressurection," of Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney+.