Thanks to Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's Disney+ debut, Marvel fans finally now know just when this Multiversal adventure takes place.

Since the launch of Disney+, the streamer's Marvel Cinematic Universe in Timeline Order section has served as the MCU faithful's own Sacred Timeline, especially since films and series aren't always released chronologically.

Due to Ant-Man 3's time-related antics, the actual timing of this tale is all the more important as Marvel continues to build out its Multiverse Saga.

When Does Ant-Man 3 Take Place?

According to Disney+, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania takes place after the events of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

While Ant-Man 3 is the 45th Marvel Cinematic Universe project, it stands as the franchise's 31st film and its first Phase 5 entry.

The full list of MCU projects in timeline order can be seen below:

Captain America: The First Avenger Captain Marvel Iron Man Iron Man 2 The Incredible Hulk Thor The Avengers Thor: The Dark World Iron Man 3 Captain America: The Winter Soldier Guardians of the Galaxy I Am Groot: Groot’s First Steps Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 I Am Groot: The Little Guy I Am Groot: Groot’s Pursuit I Am Groot: Groot Takes a Bath I Am Groot: Magnum Opus Avengers: Age of Ultron Ant-Man Captain America: Civil War Black Widow Black Panther Spider-Man: Homecoming Doctor Strange Thor: Ragnarok Ant-Man and the Wasp Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame Loki What If...? WandaVision The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Spider-Man: Far From Home Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Eternals Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hawkeye Moon Knight Black Panther: Wakanda Forever She-Hulk Ms. Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder Werewolf by Night The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

The full graphic of the MCU timeline can also be seen below:

The Direct

While Quantumania is the only Phase 5 project on Disney+ at the moment, it won't stay that way for long.

Secret Invasion, Marvel Studios' first Phase 5 Disney+ series, is set to release on the streamer come June 21 and is already raising questions about its place on the timeline.

Also, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is currently playing in theaters, will be streamer bound in the months to come.

More Ant-Man Timeline Reveals To Come?

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was always intended to be a huge film for the MCU with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirming "it goes right into Kang Dynasty," the first Avengers film after 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

While recent events have led to uncertainty concerning studio plans for Kang the Conqueror, this threequel is likely to remain crucial to what the red brand is cooking up.

Therefore, Quantumania - and its place on the timeline - is expected to be revisited for Marvel fans for years to come.

Also, for those with questions concerning the franchise's chronological timeline, Marvel Studios is set to release an official book putting the entire MCU in chronological order and which has already revealed a few surprises.

It will be interesting to see if the book has any reveals concerning Quantumania and whether it will impact the order on Disney+.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is available to stream now on Disney+.