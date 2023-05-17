Disney+ Reveals New MCU Timeline Order With Ant-Man 3: Quantumania

Thanks to Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's Disney+ debut, Marvel fans finally now know just when this Multiversal adventure takes place. 

Since the launch of Disney+, the streamer's Marvel Cinematic Universe in Timeline Order section has served as the MCU faithful's own Sacred Timeline, especially since films and series aren't always released chronologically. 

Due to Ant-Man 3's time-related antics, the actual timing of this tale is all the more important as Marvel continues to build out its Multiverse Saga

When Does Ant-Man 3 Take Place?

According to Disney+, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania takes place after the events of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

While Ant-Man 3 is the 45th Marvel Cinematic Universe project, it stands as the franchise's 31st film and its first Phase 5 entry.

The full list of MCU projects in timeline order can be seen below:

  1. Captain America: The First Avenger
  2. Captain Marvel
  3. Iron Man
  4. Iron Man 2
  5. The Incredible Hulk
  6. Thor
  7. The Avengers
  8. Thor: The Dark World
  9. Iron Man 3
  10. Captain America: The Winter Soldier
  11. Guardians of the Galaxy
  12. I Am Groot: Groot’s First Steps
  13. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  14. I Am Groot: The Little Guy
  15. I Am Groot: Groot’s Pursuit
  16. I Am Groot: Groot Takes a Bath
  17. I Am Groot: Magnum Opus
  18. Avengers: Age of Ultron
  19. Ant-Man
  20. Captain America: Civil War
  21. Black Widow
  22. Black Panther
  23. Spider-Man: Homecoming
  24. Doctor Strange
  25. Thor: Ragnarok
  26. Ant-Man and the Wasp
  27. Avengers: Infinity War
  28. Avengers: Endgame
  29. Loki
  30. What If...?
  31. WandaVision
  32. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  33. Spider-Man: Far From Home
  34. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  35. Eternals
  36. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  37. Hawkeye
  38. Moon Knight
  39. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  40. She-Hulk
  41. Ms. Marvel
  42. Thor: Love and Thunder
  43. Werewolf by Night
  44. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
  45. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

The full graphic of the MCU timeline can also be seen below:

MCU Timeline Order
While Quantumania is the only Phase 5 project on Disney+ at the moment, it won't stay that way for long. 

Secret Invasion, Marvel Studios' first Phase 5 Disney+ series, is set to release on the streamer come June 21 and is already raising questions about its place on the timeline. 

Also, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is currently playing in theaters, will be streamer bound in the months to come. 

More Ant-Man Timeline Reveals To Come?

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was always intended to be a huge film for the MCU with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirming "it goes right into Kang Dynasty," the first Avengers film after 2019's Avengers: Endgame

While recent events have led to uncertainty concerning studio plans for Kang the Conqueror, this threequel is likely to remain crucial to what the red brand is cooking up. 

Therefore, Quantumania - and its place on the timeline - is expected to be revisited for Marvel fans for years to come. 

Also, for those with questions concerning the franchise's chronological timeline, Marvel Studios is set to release an official book putting the entire MCU in chronological order and which has already revealed a few surprises. 

It will be interesting to see if the book has any reveals concerning Quantumania and whether it will impact the order on Disney+.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is available to stream now on Disney+.

