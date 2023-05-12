Disney+ FINALLY Adds Spider-Man: Homecoming to MCU Timeline In U.S.

Spider-Man: Homecoming finally made its debut with the rest of the MCU on Disney+, confirming its place in the timeline upon its arrival.

The MCU's first solo Spider-Man movie saw a resurgence in the news stream over the last few weeks with the announcement that it would finally join almost all of its MCU companions on Disney+ on May 12, along with Tom Hardy's Venom.

This comes as part of a huge wave of Spider-Man content coming to the streaming service, which also includes Tobey Maguire's 2000s trilogy, and there are plans for more from both Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield's heroes in the near future.

And with the MCU specifically, each movie's arrival on Disney+ comes with a confirmed place on the grand MCU timeline, which now dates back 15 years in the real world and across eight decades in the story itself (save for the ancient history shown in 2021's Eternals).

Spider-Man: Homecoming Joins MCU Disney+ Timeline

Disney added Spider-Man: Homecoming to the official Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline on Disney+, which can be seen in the Timeline Order section of the platform.

The platform reaffirmed the Spider-Man movie's position after 2018's Black Panther and before 2016's Doctor Strange, which had only been confirmed on non-US Disney+ platforms before it arrived in the States.

This lines up with dialogue and title cards from these movies as well, with Black Panther taking place one week after Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming coming two months after that same team-up effort.

The full list of MCU movies in chronological timeline order is listed below:

Captain America: The First Avenger Captain Marvel Iron Man Iron Man 2 The Incredible Hulk Thor The Avengers Thor: The Dark World Iron Man 3 Captain America: The First Avenger Guardians of the Galaxy I Am Groot: Groot’s First Steps Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 I Am Groot: The Little Guy I Am Groot: Groot’s Pursuit I Am Groot: Groot Takes a Bath I Am Groot: Magnum Opus Avengers: Age of Ultron Ant-Man Captain America: Civil War Black Widow Black Panther Spider-Man: Homecoming Doctor Strange Thor: Ragnarok Ant-Man and the Wasp Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame Loki What If...? WandaVision The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Spider-Man: Far From Home Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Eternals Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hawkeye Moon Knight Black Panther: Wakanda Forever She-Hulk Ms. Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder Werewolf by Night The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The full graphic can be seen below:

Disney+

When Will New Spider-Man Content Join Disney+?

Outside of the USA, fans have seen Spider-Man: Far From Home join the MCU Disney+ timeline, putting it shortly after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier from Phase 4.

And, eventually, once 2021's hit mega-blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home joins the service, it should be slotted right after the second Spidey movie with no time at all passing between those two stories on screen.

Fans are also waiting for a couple of other movies besides No Way Home to join the service, most notably 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

But with Disney and Sony Pictures slowly working on bringing all of these web-slinging movies into the same location, those details should all be worked out before too much time passes by.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is now streaming on Disney+.