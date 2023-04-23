When Will Amazing Spider-Man 2 Stream on Disney+?

Recent Spider-Man movie additions to Disney+ left many wondering when The Amazing Spider-Man 2 will finally stream with them.

Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy arrived on Disney+ on April 21, with Tom Holland's Homecoming and Tom Hardy's Venom set to follow on Friday, May 12.

When Will The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Come to Disney+?

Disney+

Sony and Disney entered into a deal in April 2021 that would see the studio's Spider-Man-related movies join other Marvel projects on Disney+. Not only would this include new releases from 2022 onwards, after they spend some time on Netflix, but also other Spider-Man flicks from Sony's back catalog.

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy and 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man have been doing the rounds on streaming for a while, having previously spent some time on Netflix and have just now come to Disney+. But through that hopping, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 has been absent.

The movie is currently streaming on Starz in the US, but once the existing streaming deal for the Andrew Garfield sequel ends, Disney+ will likely aim to secure The Amazing Spider-Man 2 to continue expanding its webhead library.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is already streaming on Disney+ in Canada and other select regions, so it will likely come to the platform at some point. It's unclear for now exactly when that will be, although late 2023 is certainly possible after Sony promised more Spider-Man movies will come to Disney+ later this year:

"Additional titles from Sony Pictures’ film and television library are expected to premiere on Disney+ in the U.S. later this year."

But even when The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and other missing movies do finally hit the Disney+, there's no guarantee they will be staying for the long term. After all, five Spider-Man movies were added to Disney+ in the UK in June 2022, all of which are now gone from the streamer in the region just ten months later.

Spider-Man's Complicated Rights Situation Explained

Unlike the rest of the Marvel universe, Sony holds the film rights to Spider-Man and the gallery of characters related to him. This means the studio has the exclusive right to make movies with the character and full control of their distribution in terms of streaming and home releases.

That said, in recent years, Sony has been more willing to play ball with Disney, having reached a deal in 2015 to bring Spider-Man to the MCU. The agreement sees Marvel Studios assist in producing Sony's Spider-Man movies while Tom Holland's hero is allowed to appear in a limited number of other MCU movies.

With no sign of those rights changing hands anytime soon, this will likely continue to be the case for many years to come, provided the two don't suffer another major fallout. The collaboration between studios is expected to continue in the long run after a Sony exec hinted at "lots of opportunities" with Marvel Studios.

For now, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is streaming on Starz in the US.