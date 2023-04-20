Watch: Tobey & Andrew’s Spider-Men Star In New Disney+ Commercial

A new promo spot for Disney+ put Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield front and center as their respective Spider-Men.

Ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters in 2021, love for both Maguire and Garfield only grew stronger.

For Garfield, it basically became a redemption for his take on the character, seeing as his last endeavor under Sony's leadership was a massive miss. Now, fans are so in love with his Peter Parker that many are clamoring for a third Amazing Spider-Man movie.

Now, the fan-favorite Spideys are front and center in a new ad campaign, as their Marvel movies will be joining the ranks of the rest of the MCU on Disney+.

Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield Hit Disney+

A new promotional spot for the arrival of the Spider-Man films on Disney+ brings Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield into the spotlight.

Clips from both Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2 feature the OG live-action Peter Parker:

One of Garfield’s key shots from The Amazing Spider-Man shows the actor in his bright debut costume:

Tom Holland’s webhead isn’t forgotten either, as Spider-Man: Homecoming will be hitting the streaming service as well:

The promo ends with a classic bit from Maguire’s time as Spider-Man:

All of these movies will be hitting Disney+ on Friday, April 21. However, both Homecoming and Venom don’t start streaming until Friday, May 12.

The full commercial can be seen below:

