Disney+ Adds Tobey & Andrew Spider-Man Movies Into Special Category

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are back in the spotlight as their respective Spider-Men thanks to their efforts in Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: No Way Home. Additionally, fans in numerous countries outside of the United States are celebrating, as most of Maguire and Garfield's solo movies have made their way onto Disney+ alongside the Disney-produced MCU.

Due to Sony owning the rights to the web-slinger on the big screen, the relationship between Spider-Man and Disney has been a complicated one, particularly with Spidey starring in half a dozen MCU outings. Recently, The House of Mouse didn't even include the events of No Way Home in a Disney+ preview for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, even though those two movies are intricately linked to one another.

On a more positive note, however, Maguire and Garfield having their movies added to Disney+ is a good sign for fans hoping to enjoy more Marvel history in one place, as they move there alongside the X-Men movies acquired from 20th Century Fox. And as for their specific home within the service, it appears that fans won't have to look far for these new Spider-Man additions.

Where Do Spider-Man Movies Land on Disney+?

Recently, Disney+ added five of Sony Pictures' Spider-Man movies onto the streaming service, including the first two of Tobey Maguire's three films, both of Andrew Garfield's solo outings, and Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home. These movies are now available to stream in the United Kingdom and Canada, amongst other countries.

These five films were added to the Spider-Verse category on Disney+, which also holds all of the animated Spider-Man TV shows from the 1980s and 1990s. The other MCU movies featuring Tom Holland's Spider-Man as well as a couple of others are held here as well.

Disney+

Spider-Verse Section on Disney+ Filling Up

While Disney may not have access to everything Spidey-related for Disney+ in every region, the collection of web-based entries is steadily getting bigger with each passing update.

With this being the first addition of any live-action Spider-Man movies from Sony, it appears that Disney is intent on keeping everything tied to the web-slinger all in one place. Maguire and Garfield now have the opportunity to shine alongside a vast history of animated web-headed projects from long before the MCU, although it's unclear how that will evolve in the near future.

Both Netflix and Starz are in line to hold some of the old Spider-Man movies before they could all move to Disney+, which could begin to take effect as early as next year. As Sony's relationship with Marvel and Disney+ continues, there will hopefully be more clarity on those questions, and the hope is that all of Maguire, Garfield, and Holland's solo movies will share a streaming home before too long.