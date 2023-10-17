Disney+ Announces Spider-Man: Far From Home Release Date

Disney+ confirmed when the MCU’s second Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home, will be released for fans to stream.

Starting in mid-2021, Sony Pictures and Disney agreed to a massive new movie licensing pact that allowed Disney to bring Sony’s superhero movies to Disney+, which started with new movies coming out in theaters in 2022.

That deal started to come to fruition in May 2023 when numerous live-action Spider-Man films made their streaming debuts, although fans still wondered when they’d have all of those films in one spot for viewing.

Marvel

Disney+ confirmed Spider-Man: Far From Home will be available to stream in the U.S. starting on Friday, November 3.

This comes after numerous other pre-MCU Spider-Man movies have gotten the same treatment, most recently including Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in August.

Along with Garfield‘s first film, over a dozen other Spider-Man movies and TV shows are currently streaming on Disney+.

On the live-action front, this includes all three of Tobey Maguire’s films directed by Sam Raimi along with Garfield’s Spidey duology and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!