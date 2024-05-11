There's a reason why Spider-Man: No Way Home has not yet found its way to Disney+.

For Spider-Man fans, Disney+ is a great place to be. Not only does it have Tom Holland's Homecoming and Far From Home, but it also has all of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's outings as well.

The streamer even has Sony Pictures' Venom and Morbius along with other animated projects like the 1994 Spider-Man series and the more recent Ultimate Spider-Man.

But fans of Peter Parker's Multiverse adventure will need to look elsewhere to rewatch it.

Why Isn't Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney+?

In April 2021, as reported by Variety, Disney set a "massive movie licensing pact" with Sony Pictures.

The deal "promise[d] to bring Spider-Man and other Marvel properties" to Disney+ starting with Sony's 2022 theatrical release.

Reporter Erik Davis from Fandango explained how the “agreement provides Disney with a robust collection of Sony Pictures' Universe of Marvel Characters Films in Post-Pay 1 TV Windows.”

The Post-Pay 1 TV Window typically refers to the (roughly) 18-month stretch following the theatrical and home entertainment windows. In this case, Sony Pictures also has a deal in place for its films to first be available on Netflix following their theatrical release and before heading over to Disney+.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in December 2021, so it barely missed the mark for being incorporated under this deal. The reasoning was the same for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which arrived in October 2021.

Fans wanting Spider-Man: No Way Home will have to settle for streaming it on FX or simply purchasing it digitally.

Currently, all the Spider-Man projects available on Disney+ at the time of writing are the following:

Spider-Man (2002)

(2002) Spider-Man 2 (2004)

(2004) Spider-Man 3 (2007)

(2007) The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

(2012) The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

(2014) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

(2017) Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

(2019) Venom (2018)

(2018) Morbius (2022)

(2022) Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends (1981)

(1981) Spider-Man (1981)

(1981) Spider-Man (1994)

(1994) Spider-Man Unlimited (1999)

(1999) Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)

(2012) Marvel Ultimate Comics (2016)

(2016) Spider-Man (2017)

(2017) Spider-Man Shorts (2017)

Rising: Battle of the Bands (2019)

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends (2021)

Will Spider-Man: No Way Home Ever Release on Disney+?

Given the long list of past Spider-Man projects available on Disney+, it's safe to say Spider-Man: No Way Home will eventually make its way onto the streaming service.

Sadly, there is no great way to accurately predict when that will happen.

No Way Home isn't the only mainstream Spider-Man movie that is not yet available on Disney+. On top of the previously mentioned Venom: Let There Be Carnage, other missing projects include 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and 2024's Madame Web.

While they aren't on Disney, Across the Spider-Verse is currently on Netflix, and Madame Web will land on the same platform on May 14. Fans of the original Into the Spider-Verse can view it on FX.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now streaming on FX.

