Actor Jacob Batalon, who plays Peter Parker's best friend Ned in the MCU, just commented on his possible return in Spider-Man 4.

The last film in the series, Spider-Man: No Way Home, ended tragically. The entire world forgot about Peter's existence, including both Ned and his girlfriend, Zendaya's MJ.

Despite that outcome, fans still hope the story will find a way to include Peter's former friends again.

Spider-Man Star Jacob Batalon About His Potential Return

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim, while promoting his new film Tarot, Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon opened up about his possible return for the upcoming fourth film.

When asked if returning is in the cards, the Ned Leeds actor admitted that he "would hope so," but noted that he is "wait[ing] for a call:"

"I mean, I would hope so. I think just with anyone who's worked for Marvel knows that you kind of just like wait for a call. Maybe it does [happen], maybe it doesn't. But it's something that you definitely can't hope and wait for. You just like, you will wake up one day to a call at like 4:30 in the morning for no reason. You know, so maybe."

But has the actor talked to Tom Holland, even unofficially, about what could be next for their MCU duo in Spider-Man 4?

Batalon coyly confirmed that he has, teasing "there's some things that could possibly happen":

"I mean, again, there's some things that could possibly happen, but I'm honestly not sure. I feel like we talk about all kinds of things, but I mean, maybe."

The last time that fans saw Ned was in one of the final scenes in No Way Home, when the identity-lost Peter sees both Ned and MJ at the Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop, learning then that Ned - along with MJ - had now been accepted into the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

What Could Be Next for Ned in Spider-Man 4?

While Spider-Man: No Way Home wiped the collective public memory of Peter Parker from existence, it will undoubtedly be hard for the storytellers to not find ways to incorporate old faces.

After all, a previous report in April 2023 noted that "Tom [Holland], Zendaya, and Jon Watts are all returning, and that it has been a struggle for the production "figuring out how to work around Tom and Zendaya's busy schedule."

So, if Zendaya's MJ is potentially returning, what is to stop Ned from doing the same?

Many fans are hoping that the MCU can capitalize on the character's connections to the villainous Hobgoblin in comics. Though, his best friend turning into a Goblin-themed bad guy might be too redundant for the folks at Marvel Studios.

Sony Pictures has one potential spot for Spider-Man 4 saved in 2025, on June 27, 2025. While this was once a favorite estimate for when Tom Holland's next outing would drop, seeing as filming hasn't started yet, it doesn't seem very likely anymore.

Instead, it is likely the movie will not arrive until 2026, with the earliest option being late 2025.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now streaming on Starz.

