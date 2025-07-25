Marvel Studios Issues Statement on 'Fantastic Four' Spoilers Spreading Online

Marvel Studios has issued a public statement about Fantastic Four: First Steps spoilers. The latest MCU epic has plenty to spoil for fans, as it introduces audiences to a new take on Marvel's First Family. Despite the movie only having just hit theater screens, various leaks from the film have been out in the world for several weeks now, with its Avengers: Doomsday-connected post-credits scene leaking days before its global release.

Whether it is because of leaks or just Marvel doing its best to preserve the Fantastic Four: First Step experience for fans, the super-powered brand released a public statement about spoilers in the film. This is not the first time Marvel Studios has done something like this; it opted for a similar tact with Thunderbolts* in May.

To coincide with Fantastic Four: First Steps' theatrical release, Marvel Studios UK took to Instagram to tell fans not to spoil the new MCU film.

The new post shows Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards working on a chalkboard with the phrase "NO SPOILERS" written in big letters.

In the caption, the studios wrote, "Marvel's first family? Fantastic. Spoilers? Not fantastic," telling fans to stay tight-lipped about the movie's biggest and best secrets:

"Marvel's first family? Fantastic. Spoilers? Not fantastic. Catch Marvel Studios' 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' in cinemas now."

The Fantastic Four is now playing in theaters worldwide. The new film from WandaVision director Matt Shakman follows Marvel's First Family as their Earth is marked for death by the villainous planet-eating Galactus. First Steps stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn as its central team of heroes, with Ralph Ineson playing Galactus and Julia Garner as the mysterious Silver Surfer.

Marvel Studios Spoiler Problem

While spoilers are nothing new for mega-franchises like the MCU, it seems as though things have never been worse from a spoiler front for major tentpole films.

Days before Fantastic Four: First Steps came to theaters, screenshots and full videos of the movie's post-credits scenes were already making the rounds online. This comes after months of plot leaks surrounding the movie, which predicted the film beat-for-beat months before it saw the light of day.

So, it makes sense that Marvel Studios takes matters into its own hands, releasing these spoiler-themed PSAs for fans alongside their latest movies.

What will be interesting to see is what sort of 'Hold the Spoilers' content the studio will have ready for next year's Avengers: Doomsday. Doomsday has the potential to be a spoiler minefield online for fans.

It would not be surprising if Marvel started its 'No Spoilers' campaign for the super-powered team-up even months before the movie opens in theaters.

Hopefully, people can play it cool when Doomsday comes out, letting fans experience the movie for themselves before they start blurting out spoilers online, but that might be wishful thinking at this point.