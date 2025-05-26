New Fantastic Four 2025 Footage Includes Key 'Thunderbolts' Connection

A new promo for The Fantastic Four: First Steps featured a reference to a particular moment from Thunderbolts*. This suggests Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot isn't looking to keep its MCU connections a secret ahead of its July 25 debut.

A new NBA Western Conference Finals ad promoting The Fantastic Four: First Steps contained new footage from the upcoming film, offering another glimpse at the Baxter Building and the best stationary look yet at the Fantastic Four's Excelsior spaceship.

This happens to be the same ship audiences saw enter the Earth's atmosphere in Thunderbolts* spoilerly post-credits scene.

Not only did the ship's appearance lead to questions and confusion from the newly branded New Avengers, but also from MCU fans. Furthermore, the scene was reportedly filmed by the Russo Brothers as part of Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently in production.

In the comics, the Excelsior was an alternate universe version of Marvel's First Family's spaceship with "Excelsior" being Stan Lee's famous catchphrase. From First Steps' trailers and teasers, audiences are expecting to see quite a bit of Excelsior in the film, but it's surprise appearance in Thunderbolts* has raised a number of questions about how the movie ends, what happens in Doomsday, and its significance to the MCU.

Did Thunderbolts* Post-Credits Stinger Spoil Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Since Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, is a confirmed antagonist in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and due to the Phase 6 movie taking place in an alternate "retro-futuristic" world, Thunderbolts* post-credit scene has fans wondering if the shot of Excelsior reveals how First Steps ends, or how Avengers: Doomsday begins, with the team escaping to a new universe.

If true, the Thunderbolts* splashy stinger just became way more important since it's the moment this beloved comic book franchise officially became part of the MCU. However, not all audiences are confident that Marvel Studios would give away the ending to The Fantastic Four: First Steps ahead of the film's premiere. If anything, Excelsior's Thunderbolts* cameo may be a bit of misdirect while also showing where certain events line-up in the MCU timeline for Avengers: Doomsday and how different teams come together.

Of course, adding to the mystery is how Sue Storm and Reed Richards' baby (check out how adorable Franklin Richards is here!), plays a part in the Multiversal story amidst the threat of Galactus. Is he aboard the spaceship? Is his family leaving their universe without him?

Regardless, it's likely that fans will see that Excelsior's role in both The Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts* in a completely different way following the July film's anticipated debut.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25.