Fantastic Four 2025 Ending Is Not What We Thought, According To New Thunderbolts Post Credit Scene Detail

A small detail from Thunderbolts*' post-credits scene may change everything fans believe to be true about the ending of 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Coming as the next movie in Marvel Studios' slate to start off Phase 6, The Fantastic Four could have major ramifications for the greater MCU as Marvel's First Family joins the fray.

With this new solo movie set to lead straight into 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, this scene has viewers debating how this scene ties into what will come in the first movie in Phase 6's ultimate adventure.

Some believe the ship seen in Thunderbolts*' post-credits scene is the same ship from a recent Fantastic Four trailer, which is hovering near a planet being destroyed. Many are convinced the planet in question is the Earth from the Fantastic Four's universe, which is expected to be destroyed by The Fantastic Four's main villain, Galactus.

However, the ship in the post-credits scene has four fins on the bottom, while the ship from the trailer only has three fins. This seems to debunk the theory that the planet being destroyed in this scene is the Fantastic Four's Earth, with the team later leaving their universe in the four-finned ship after a scene that has not been shown yet.

These moments and more will be seen in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the MCU's next movie. Behind Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), an epic cast of characters and actors will put the quartet's first MCU story into the spotlight as they tackle the threat of Galactus.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will debut in theaters on July 25.

Will The Fantastic Four: First Step's Earth Be Destroyed?

While this trailer seems to debunk certain parts of the theory that The Fantastic Four's main Earth will be destroyed, it is still believed to happen by the time the film comes to an end. Particularly looking at the quartet all being in the cast of Avengers: Doomday (the next MCU film after Fantastic Four) and their knowledge of alternate universes, it would make plenty of sense to see this happen.

This theory seems to tease the possibility of Galactus destroying multiple planets in this team's universe before he gets to Earth, showing just how big of a threat the villain can be. Considering this villain is regarded as being on the same level as Thanos and Doctor Doom, his impact is sure to be one felt across the entire universe.

Also expected is that Thunderbolts*' post-credits scene will be followed up on in Avengers: Doomsday, as it was filmed by the Russo Brothers mere weeks before Thunderbolts* hit theaters. The Fantastic Four could be the first step in further exploring that moment, which could be detailed even more in the next solo movie.

Regardless of how the details play out, fans can be assured that destruction and mayhem throughout the multiverse are imminent after this pivotal post-credits moment.