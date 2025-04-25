Fantastic Four 2025 Trailer Hints at the Movie's Twist Ending

The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer gave audiences another good look at the upcoming Marvel Studios film, but it may also have given away a vital plot point.

The first Phase 6 movie introduces several new heroes to the MCU: Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Together, they form the Fantastic Four and are the designated protectors of their retro-futuristic alternate Earth.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces the superhero family to their most significant challenge yet: Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, who spells doom for the team and their beloved home.

Fantastic Four Trailer Teases the Film's Cataclysmic Ending

The latest The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer reveals many things in the upcoming Marvel movie, including Julia Garner's new Silver Surfer. But one shot seems like it may belong at the end of the film, hinting at a significant twist.

The scene in question occurs around 1:50 into the new trailer and shows a planet in the midst of being obliterated, with a ship flying toward the implosion. The scale of the destruction suggests that this is an event orchestrated by Galactus, who seeks out and feeds on planets to survive.

It is known that Galactus arrives on Earth with the intention of destroying it, which the Silver Surfer's dire warning reveals when she tells the Fantastic Four their planet "has been marked for death."

The planet that is being destroyed in the trailer appears to have very similar features to Earth, which hints at a dire ending for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Is This the End of the World for the Fantastic Four?

With The Fantastic Four: First Steps taking place on an alternate Earth, one of the major questions going into the movie is how Marvel Studios plans to bring its heroes over to the MCU's main Earth (and prime them for their appearance in Avengers: Doomsday).

One answer to this question is that Galactus succeeds in destroying the Fantastic Four's Earth in First Steps, forcing them to flee the planet and seek refuge in another universe, potentially Earth-616.

If this is indeed what this scene in the trailer is hinting at, then Marvel may have revealed a central plot point of the movie in its marketing.

Of course, there are alternatives to what this scene could represent. The destroyed planet may end up not being Earth after all, and might be an example of a different planet that Galactus devoured on his conquest.

Another possibility is that the planet is Earth, but it is taking place in a vision or dream sequence to demonstrate what will happen to the Fantastic Four if they don't stop Galactus.

A different theory is that the planet's destruction is not at the hands of Galactus at all, but is instead an incursion (potentially a result of Mr. Fantastic's space-time meddling), which could explain the Fantastic Four's move to the Sacred Timeline.

The real reason behind this event will be revealed when The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases in cinemas on July 25.