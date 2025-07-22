Marvel Studios has already revealed some spoilers for The Fantastic Four: First Steps through the upcoming movie's trailers, marketing, and even some interviews with President Kevin Feige. MCU fans surely have a lot to look forward to with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and some of that has already been revealed before the film's official release. The Fantastic Four will kick off the big screen side of the franchise's Phase 6 era (Ironheart was technically the first project in the phase), and will lead straight into Avengers: Doomsday, which is expected to be the biggest film in the MCU.

Multiple major aspects of the upcoming movie have already been given to fans, such as the inclusion of Franklin Richards (after Sue Storm's baby bump was seemingly edited out in earlier trailers and footage), the full design of Galactus, and even the full soundtrack.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released on Friday, July 25, 2025. The film will introduce Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm.

The 6 Major Spoilers Revealed in Fantastic Four's Marketing and Trailers

When Sue Goes Into Labor

Marvel Studios

Based on the soundtrack that was revealed for The Fantastic Four: First Steps and on an interview conducted with Vanessa Kirby, fans know nearly exactly when Sue Storm will give birth in the upcoming film.

For reference, the 10th track in the movie's soundtrack is titled "Starship Birth," which clearly references Sue going into labor. Considering there are 25 tracks in the soundtrack, it is clear that the scene will take place some time just before the halfway point in the film.

It is also worth noting that Kirby, in a recent interview, revealed that Sue giving birth will occur "in the middle of" The Fantastic Four:

"It feels unusual, in a Marvel movie, that there's a birth in the middle of it. We're having to risk things for this baby. The questions in this movie feel like fundamental human ones."

So, based on those marketing materials, fans can expect to see Franklin's birth in the middle of the film.

How Reed Discovers Galactus

Pedro Pascal

Another major spoiler that The Fantastic Four's marketing revealed was how Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards learns of Galactus' existence. Some people theorized that Galactus would come and catch Marvel's first family off guard, or that the first time they ever heard of Galactus would be through the Silver Surfer.

While that may be partially true, it was revealed that Reed will actually discover Galactus on his own when studying other planets. Specifically, director Matt Shakman stated in an interview that Reed will notice that a planet is missing. A short clip from that scene was shown to Empire Magazine (the outlet Shakman was speaking to), where Reed revealed through dialogue that a planet that existed in the universe was simply "gone:"

"This is Proxima Delphi. A system with a planet similar to our own.

Which as you can see... is now gone."

Due to Shakman's quotes and the clip being released, fans know exactly how Galactus will be introduced to the Fantastic Four, or at least how they will learn of his presence and powers.

Galactus' True Goal

Marvel Studios

When The Fantastic Four was first announced and fans learned that Galactus would be the main villain of the film, many wondered what his overall goal would be and why he would choose to target the Fantastic Four's Earth, especially since the team and the Devourer of Worlds had never met before.

However, instead of leaving Galactus' motives to be revealed within the movie's disappointing runtime, different trailers and clips confirmed why he will be targeting the planet.

Specifically, clips revealed that Galactus learned of Franklin Richards' existence and that Galactus wants the baby for himself. Reed himself even mentioned through dialogue that they tried "to negotiate" with Galactus, but that he asked for Franklin:

"We attempted to negotiate, but Galactus... he asked too high a price. He asked for our child."

This essentially spoiled one of the biggest (if not the biggest) plot points of the movie and revealed Galactus' true goal.

Johnny and Silver Surfer's Flirtationship

Marvel Studios

So, Johnny Storm and Julia Garner's Silver Surfer likely won't have a full-blown relationship in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but TV spots and clips did tease that they will have some sort of connection, and possibly even flirt with each other.

Specifically, in one clip, Johnny can be seen chasing after the Silver Surfer following her coming to Earth to mark the planet for death. When he meets her in space, Johnny's flames go out, he touches her board, and the two lock eyes for a brief moment.

However, she eventually knocks him off the board and flies off as he falls back to Earth. In the same clip, Reed even stated that "Johnny thinks they had a moment," revealing that, at least from Johnny's perspective, there was some sort of connection between the two.

The Movie's Other Villains

Marvel Studios

Galactus and the Silver Surfer are the two main villains of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. However, multiple other villains will be shown, and marketing material has already spoiled which villains will appear.

In some cases, the villains' designs have also been revealed as they have appeared on-screen in trailers or TV spots. For example, Giaganto was featured in a clip released from the movie, completely spoiling his design and appearance in the movie.

Another major spoiler about the villains that was revealed was that there will be a montage at some point in the film featuring a lot of the characters. Since the Fantastic Four are already an established superhero team, the montage will show fans some of their biggest battles and victories to get them familiar with how the family operates.

That montage may have come across better if it had been left as a surprise in the movie, but, ultimately, it was something Marvel Studios felt needed to be shared in the marketing.

The Fantastic Four's Earth Will Survive

Marvel Studios

Undisputedly, the biggest spoiler that has been revealed ahead of the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps is that the family's version of Earth will survive and be okay at the end of the movie.

Since Galactus was announced, many fans wondered what the outcome of the film would be. After the Fantastic Four appeared in the post-credits scene of Thunderbolts*, nearly everyone agreed that it had to be because Galactus destroyed the Fantastic Four's Earth.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case. During a roundtable discussion as shared by ComicBook, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that the same sets used in First Steps will also be used in Avengers: Doomsday, and that characters from the main MCU universe will cross over into the Fantastic Four's universe and Earth:

"We’re shooting on all the same sets that we built for 'Fantastic Four,' and it is very fun. I would say the now iconic Baxter Building living room and kitchen where we saw the Four get to know each other… let’s say there are a lot more people in that kitchen in 'Avengers,' and it’s fun to literally see people coming into each other’s homes, which is pretty awesome."

Feige revealing this is a bid of a head-scratcher, as it essentially takes a lot of the stakes out of the upcoming film. It is possible that Feige could be pulling everyone's leg and that the Four's Earth will still be destroyed, but, now, that doesn't seem likely.