Fantastic Four 2025 Finally Reveals How Galactus Will Be Introduced - And It's Disturbing

New quotes revealed how Ralph Ineson's Galactus will be introduced in the 2025 Fantastic Four movie, and it is absolutely horrifying. Matt Shakman's The Fantastic Four: First Step will not only introduce Marvel's First Family to the MCU for the first time, but it will also tackle the towering star-faring terror Galactus, a massive cosmic entity known for traveling the cosmos and eating various planetary bodies he deems no longer worthy of existence. Thus far, in marketing, fans have gotten a taste of how the intergalactic titan will come into the purview of Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards and the rest of the Fantastic Four team, but details remain scarce on how exactly the biggest of Marvel big bads will pick Earth as his next target.

In a recent interview, Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman teased the terrifying details about how Galactus will be introduced in his upcoming MCU epic. Audiences still do not know what Galatcus' emergence will mean for the Fantastic Four's particular world, but the stakes will supposedly be high, seeing as he is known as the Devourer of Worlds after all.

Speaking in the latest issue of Empire Magazine, Shakman revealed that Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic will discover the existence of Galactus in the film through a planet missing in the cosmos.

In a sequence shown to the outlet, Pascal, the leader of the super-powered team, points to a series of holographic star charts, explaining, "This is Proxima Delphi...Which, as you can see... is now gone."

Talking about the introduction of the colossal comic book character, Shakman explained throughout the process of making the movie, he was "looking at [the scale] from the three-inch view and the 30,000-foot view:"

"Directing something of this scale. You're always looking at it from the three-inch view and the 30,000-foot view."

Much has been made about how Galactus' world-eating tendencies will factor into First Steps' story, with some speculating whether his full capabilities would get shown off in any form. Well, it seems as though that will be the case, at least in his introduction.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps marks a significant turning point for the MCU, bringing in one of the most iconic Marvel Comics teams ever into the interconnected cinematic universe. The new film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as its titular team.

First Steps arrives in theaters on Friday, July 25, kicking off the franchise's Phase Six story on the big screen (after starting in earnest with the release of this month's Ironheart).

What Does Galactus' Introduction Mean for The Fantastic Four?

As shown off in the Fantastic Four scene captured in Empire's coverage of the film, Reed Richards and the Fantastic Four at least having a hypothesis of Galactus' planet-eating purpose in the universe will surely change things when they find out that the galactic giant now has their Earth in his sights.

Now, the question becomes just how much carnage Ralph Ineson's First Steps villain will wreak on Earth before the film is over (read more about Galactus here).

Fans got a tease of what will happen coming out of Fantastic Four at the end of May's Thunderbolts* film, with the team's reality-hopping rocket ship making its to the MCU proper.

That means they either were forced to abandon their Earth to heed the incoming Galactus threat, or their Earth is gone entirely, becoming the next planetary snack of the hulking big bad.

Marvel Studios has been no stranger to ending their movies on a dour note (looking at you, Avengers: Infinity War); however, doing so in a quote/unquote origin film such as this would be an unprecedented move for the super-powered brand.

So, it will be interesting to see if Proxima Delphi will be the only planet to feel the brunt of Galactus' wrath in the new MCU movie or if his introduction could be a sign of the devastation to come in the rest of the film.