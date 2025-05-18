MCU: First Look at Galactus' Costume In Detail (Photos)

A new piece of movie marketing gave fans their first in-detail look at Galactus' MCU costume. The iconic Devourer of Worlds is set to make his Marvel Studios debut later this summer in The Fantastic Four: First Step, serving as the film's primary antagonist along with Julia Garner's Silver Surfer. The hulking cosmic entity (who was seemingly teased at the end of 2021's Eternals) has not been shown in full in the movie's marketing with only scant glimpses shown to fans up to this point.

A leaked Funko Pop! set to arrive in collaboration with the release of Fantastic Four in theaters, showed off the best in-depth look at that movie's big bad, Galactus yet. The character's costume has appeared previously in blurry photos of merch for the Matt Shackman-directed epic; however, this is the best sneak peek fans have gotten of the character to date, letting the Marvel faithful ogle over every comic-accurate detail of the character's MCU get-up.

The new merch images, as shared online by MCU Film News on X, revealed a first look at the Fantastic Four Galactus Funko figurine, both in and out of its box.

Funko Pop!

The character's pint-sized platsic figure will be an exciting addition for any Marvel Studios fan's collection, showing off his MCU costume as it will seemingly appear in the film.

Per these images, Galactus' on-screen look will be fairly comic accurate. It sports a largely burgundy metallic base along his iconic horned helmet and almost robotic torso and legs. The costume is then highlighted by the character's signature purple accents around the body.

Funko Pop!

Despite Fantastic Four coming to theaters in just over two months, details about its towering villain remain scarce. Marvel Studios teased that the comic book big bad will be of a "scale of threat" the super-powered team "has never experienced," but besides that, Galactus has remained in the shadows in pre-release promotional material.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps marks the first time the iconic Marvel Comics team will make their presense properly known in the MCU, with the likes of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach taking on the roles as Marvel's first family.

First Steps, directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, take place in an alternate 1960s on a new MCU Earth, as its titular troupe of metahumans are forced to reckon with the arrival of the star-faring Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) and the terrifying Galactus (Ralph Ineson).

Breaking Down the Galactus Costume

After months of waiting, fans finally have a proper full look at what Fantastic Four: First Steps' Galactus will look like in the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster.

Trailers have teased the villain, showing brief glimpses of his arrival on Earth with peeks at his horned helmet and massive boots looming over New York City (read more about Galactus' trailer appearances here). However, this Funko Pop! leak is the closest thing audiences have gotten to a complete head-to-toe glimpse at the character.

Looking at the costume, it seems Marvel Studios is not reinventing the wheel with this one. In a similar way to how the MCU has tackled more out-there heroes and villains as of late (think Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home or The Leader from Captain America: Brave New World), the super-powered movie franchise looks to be leaning hard into the source material.

Marvel Comics

Whereas, the character has previously appeared on-screen as a nebulous blob of space gas (looking at you, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer) First Steps' take on the character is will sport a look similar to his comic-accurate purple-and-blue outfit the terrifying big bad is known for.

For specific comic inspirations that fans can look like, the MCU Galactus seems to be highly influenced (like the rest of the First Steps world) by the hyper-saturated colors and bombastic futurist designs of legendary Marvel Comics artist Jack Kirby.

Now, all that is left is for fans to get a proper official look at the character in the actual film. Whether that will come in pre-release marketing material or will have to wait until the movie is actually playing in theaters remains to be seen, but with leaks like this happening, Marvel Studios may opt to get it out there sooner rather than later.