Fantastic Four Movie: All 11 Heroes & Villains Confirmed to Appear, Ranked by Power Level

Fans are about to get a taste of some of the more powerful heroes and villains in the Marvel universe, thanks to their MCU introduction in the forthcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps. After years of waiting, fans will finally get a taste of iconic Marvel Comics characters like Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, and Human Torch in a Marvel Studios project, each coming with their own unique sets of abilities.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman and star A-list actors like Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The new film follows its central team as the fate of their alternate universe Earth hangs in the balance following the emergence of the planet-eating Galactus (played by Game of Thrones' Ralph Ineson).

First Steps marks a significant moment in MCU history, bringing the previously Fox-owned characters to the long-running on-screen superhero franchise. The new heroes will also put their stamps on the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, with all four members of Marvel's First Family confirmed to appear.

Ranking Every Fantastic Four Hero and Villain by Power Level

Franklin Richards

Marvel Studios

Franklin Richards is the super-powered son of Reed Richards and Sue Storm (played by Pedro Pascal and Sue Storm), who is set to make his big screen debut in the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps. While in the film, he may look rather unsuspecting, arriving as a newborn baby, but in actuality, he is easily the most powerful character in the movie, hero or villain.

He is considered one of the strongest heroes in Marvel Comics, with the power to warp realities. In fact, he has rebuilt the entire Multiverse in the comics, proving that he stands above even someone as terrifying as Galactus (who will be the primary villain in the new movie).

Galactus

Marvel Studios

Even though Galactus is not the most powerful character in Fantastic Four: First Steps, he is not to be trifled with. The intergalactic entity is literally known as the Devourer of Worlds, aka, he can eat entire planets. Galactus is a star-faring being that can traverse the cosmos as will using an energy field known as The Power Cosmic.

This mysterious force is where Galactus' powers originate, allowing him to unleash massive energy blasts from his hands and change size from that of a city-stomping Kaiju to something like a megatonic sun. Galactus' scale of power is hard to grasp from what we have seen in the MCU, and will surely provide some shock and awe when he arrives on the Marvel Studios scene.

Silver Surfer

Marvel Studios

Silver Surfer (aka Shalla-Bal) is one of the heralds of Galactus and another mighty Marvel Comics hero. The character is known in Marvel terms as an Alpha Plus threat and has been deemed by several in-universe bodies as a Potential Universal-Level Threat.

While she tends to keep her powers tamed down, she has the potential to shatter a planet simply by slamming into it. Like Galactus, she possesses the Power Cosmic as well as key abilities like immortality, superhuman strength, and teleportation.

Sue Storm

Marvel Studios

While many people know Sue Storm as the Invisible Woman, her powers go beyond simply being a super-powered disappearing act. Yes, she can manipulate light to become completely see-through, but she also has the ability to create powerful energy fields (that she often uses to shield herself or those around her).

These energy fields can also be used as a weapon by the long-standing Marvel hero, manifesting these energy constructs to take on any foe that lies before her. This makes her easily the most powerful member of The Fantastic Four, and one of the few human heroes who could take on someone like Galactus alone.

Reed Richards

Marvel Studios

Jumping down the list from Sue Storm to Reed Richards, there is a significant tier drop in potential power; however, that does not make him any less valuable to the team. Reed goes by the superhero persona Mr. Fantastic and possesses the ability to stretch his body like a piece of clay.

This placiticty allows the charming Fantastic Four father-figure to withstand the impact of just about any man-made object. Add in the fact that he is also one of the most intelligent men in the universe, and Reed becomes a unique mix of brains and brawn on the comic book battlefield.

Human Torch

Marvel Studios

The Human Torch (aka Johnny Storm) puts the hot in hot head. After the inciting accident that gave the Fantastic Four their miraculous superpowers, Johnny gained the ability to envelope himself in flaming plasma at will, essentially turning into a walking, talking fiery sun.

What puts the firecracker of a hero so low on the list is the fact that he is still ultimately just a human. Sure, he can light himself on fire, but he can easily be rendered obsolete with anything that would take out just a normal person (or a precisely-placed bucket ot water).

The Thing

Marvel Studios

The Thing will have fans saying, "It's clobberin' time" at the theater this summer. After the Fantastic Four's terrible space-faring accident, Ben Grimm becomes The Thing, which leaves the iconic comic book hero as a super-strong rock-like monster.

Ultimately, his powers come down to being super strong. He is also weak to fire, which makes him relatively easy to take out.

Giganto

Marvel Studios

While colossal, Giganto is not much of a threat (especially to First Steps' central team of superhumans). Giaganto is a super-sized burrowing Deviant Mutate with superhuman strength and endurance, but he has proven to be easily taken out by the Fantastic Four many times in the comics.

Usually, a battle with Giganto comes down to the team using their sets of powers together to overcome the massive villain, leaving him helpless.

Red Ghost

Marvel Studios

Red Ghost is a long-standing Marvel Comics villain (played by John Malkovich in the movie) known for his scientific endeavors, which have enabled him to withstand high levels of radiation.

That is pretty much where his powers begin and end, though. This lack of any significant offensive abilities makes him a pretty easy mark when it comes to taking on super-powered threats like the Fantastic Four.

Mole Man

Marvel Comics

Mole Man is another Fantastic Four villain set to appear in the upcoming movie. He does not pose much of a threat to the movie's titular team. The villain is the alter ego of genius Harvey Elder, who, after being shunned by society for his appearance, takes his life underground, living in a cave on the desolate Monster Island.

There, he discovers an ancient technology that allows him to control swarms of monster minions (like the giant Giganto). Without his droves of deviants, Mole Man is not intimidating whatsoever.

HERBIE

Marvel Studios

When it comes to Fantastic Four: First Steps' heroes and villains, HERBIE is the lowest on the ladder. Marvel's First Family's personal service bot possesses no supernatural abilities or special powers.

While lovable, HERBIE is nothing more than a mound of machinery that would probably lose to R2-D2 in a street fight.