2025 Fantastic Four Movie Reveals First Look at The Thing on Set (Photo)

A brand new set photo gave fans a first look at The Thing from 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Marvel Studios officially unveiled the first official look at the star-studded cast of Fantastic Four wearing their respective costumes in an official concept poster shared in February 2024.

A closer look at Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's The Thing was then showcased in exclusive footage shown to Hall H attendees at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

As filming has already started for the MCU movie in London, a glimpse at the movie's set and costumes emerged online.

MCU's The Thing Takes Center Stage in Set Photos

The Thing

Vaporpanther (via @screenjunkiexl from Instagram) shared an unofficial look at the MCU's design of The Thing from the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps at Pinewood Studios outside of London, England.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) is set to portray Ben Grimm in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie. The photo shows an on-set actor - not Moss-Bachrach - in the costume that will seemingly be used as a lighting reference while filming scenes to help the visual effects team create The Thing in post-production.

In an appearance during Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February 2024, the actor shared that he intends to bring The Thing to life via performance capture, similar to how Mark Ruffalo brought the Hulk on-screen in past MCU flicks:

"I don’t think it’s the suit. Michael Chiklis [from 2005's 'Fantastic Four'] wore a suit. Apparently, the suit was really uncomfortable. We’re past that I think. It’s a little cosplay and amateur now with the technology. It’s mostly performance capture."

A set video also provides a closer glimpse at the costume, with some of the crew members helping a double inside to put it on before the cameras start rolling:

Why CGI Is Best for MCU’s The Thing

This latest set photo offers the best look at the MCU's design of The Thing and it is worth pointing out that CGI enhancements will further improve the character's look.

The MCU has an influx of characters that have been brought to life using performance-capture, most notably Hulk, Taika Waititi's Korg, and Josh Brolin's Thanos.

These characters end up receiving tons of praise over the years so it makes sense for Marvel to not change the plan to bring a rock-like behemoth infused with personality to life in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Given the hype surrounding the Fantastic Four and the character's design, using CGI is the best route for Marvel Studios since it leads to better expressions of emotions and awe-inspiring visuals.

The fact that the movie's version of The Thing is also heavily inspired by the designs of Alex Ross and Jack Kirby is also an added plus and it builds even more anticipation for its upcoming release in 2025.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to premiere in theaters on July 25, 2025.

