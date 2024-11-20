Kevin Feige Reveals Exciting Fantastic Four Movie And Avengers Doomsday Connection

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced the connection between Fantastic Four and Avengers: Doomsday in a new showcase.

It's already been confirmed that Marvel's First Family will jump from Fantastic Four: First Steps to Avengers: Doomsday, but beyond that, it's unclear which other characters from their reboot will leap with them.

An obvious candidate would be Franklin Richards, the son of Reed Richards and Susan Storm. It is hard to believe the Fantastic Four would leave him home with a nanny while they went to another universe to stop Doctor Doom. However, something Feige said might illuminate who else will join the fray.

Kevin Feige Widens Connection Between Fantastic Four & Avengers

Marvel

During Disney's APAC Content Showcase 2024 in Singapore, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced not only that filming for The Fantastic Four: First Steps would wrap next week but that "all those characters go right into the next Avengers movies":

"They wrap next week, the movie [The Fantastic Four: First Steps] comes out next summer, and then all those characters go right into the next Avengers movies, so I’m very excited for the future of the Fantastic Four."

When Feige said, "all those characters," it seems to suggest he's speaking beyond the titular four. It'd be odd to say it if he only referred to Reed Richards, Susan Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm.

This could mean characters like Galactus, the Silver Surfer, Franklin Richards, and possibly Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom may join Marvel's First Family in the journey from First Steps to Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Watch Kevin Feige's full comments from the APAC Content Showcase below:

The Paths to Avengers: Doomsday

Considering the lore from the comic books, Ralph Ineson's Galactus getting involved in Doom's machinations makes sense for the character. He is a cosmic being who has existed since the beginning of each new incarnation of the universe and helps maintain its delicate balance, which Doom would disrupt.

It would also be a surprise if Galactus weren't accompanied by his Herald, who could still be Julia Garner's Silver Surfer. In their first meeting in the comics, Doom stole the Power Cosmic from the Herald, which could happen again in Avengers: Doomsday.

Then there's Franklin, the omnipotent son of Reed Richards and Susan Storm—someone who, even as a child, scared Galactus with his boundless potential. At the end of 2015's Secret Wars in Marvel Comics, Franklin helped recreate the Multiverse after it was destroyed in the Incursions.

Finally, there are rumors that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will appear in Fantastic Four, so he'd only be expected to follow Reed Richards and his accused family into his movie.

Whatever the case, it's apparent that Reed Richard, Susan Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm won't be the only ones making their way from First Steps into Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday releases in theaters on May 1, 2026.