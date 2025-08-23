James Gunn Teases Another Snyderverse Actor Will Return In The DCU

According to James Gunn, another actor with a role in DC's Snyderverse will make his return to the new DCU. Although some questions still linger as the Snyderverse transitions to Gunn's new DCU, anticipation is building to see what Gunn will do with a new cast of characters and fresh stories based on DC lore. As these new projects are developed, one character seen before Gunn's takeover will make his long-awaited comeback on the big and small screen.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn teased Xolo Maridueña's return to the DCU as Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle. While Blue Beetle struggled financially upon its August 2023 debut, it garnered great reviews from critics and fans and became one of the most celebrated DC movies in recent memory. Considering its place in between the Snyderverse and Gunn's new universe, however, the character's future has been in question over the last couple of years.

Speaking with IMDb, Gunn was asked about Blue Beetle's potential return to the franchise, as his last and only appearance was in his 2023 solo movie. The host spoke about "manifesting a Blue Beetle appearance in upcoming seasons," not mentioning a particular show, though.

While Gunn did not share any specifics, the studio executive offered hope for the character's future in saying, "Well, you know, I won't say you're not in luck."

Released in August 2023, Blue Beetle marked Jaime Reyes' first live-action appearance in a DC big-screen outing, telling his origin story and showing his evolution into a hero.

Starring Xolo Maridueña, Adriana Barraza, Susan Sarandon, George Lopez, and Harvey Guillen, the film shows Jaime finding an ancient relic of alien biotechnology, which chooses him to be its host and bestows him the suit and powers of the Blue Beetle. Blue Beetle is now streaming on HBO Max.

Blue Beetle's Future in the DCU Post-Snyderverse

DC Studios

After this quote from Gunn, anticipation is building to see when Blue Beetle will make his way back into the main DCU timeline. Considering how the final moments of his solo movie were so open-ended, the opportunities for his next story in the DCU are seemingly endless.

Most immediately, Maridueña is due to reprise his role in an animated Blue Beetle series, which may or may not be canon to both his solo movie and future DC projects. The actor told The Direct that he hopes the series will be ready to air in 2026, although updates on its production status have been few and far between.

DC is also early in development on a Teen Titans movie, bringing in other heroes who will likely be close to Jaime Reyes' age when they debut in the DCU.\

While the studio has more than a few avenues to use for Blue Beetle to return to the story, Gunn seems confident that Maridueña's hero will not be absent for long.