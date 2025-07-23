James Gunn Confirms Snyderverse Canon Questions Will Finally Be Answered Soon

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed he will soon answer many questions as to what remains canon from the Snyderverse in the DCU. As Gunn leads the way into the DCU reboot, he is keeping around some characters and storylines from the DCEU (aka the Snyderverse). These mainly come from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, both of which Gunn crafted, and he has described as "pretty unreliable memories" of the events as they took place in the DCU continuity.

This confusing description has left many with questions as to what exactly is canon going into the DCU, with further answers expected to arrive when Peacemaker Season 2 premieres on HBO Max in August, now fully set in the reboot.

James Gunn confirmed Peacemaker: The Official Podcast will begin on July 24, with new episodes set to premiere every Monday and Thursday until August 18 to deliver a full Season 1 episode breakdown. As part of the podcast, Gunn confirmed he will reveal "what's canon and what's not in the DCU," highlighting the slight differences between the Snyderverse and Gunnverse's versions of Season 1.

Up until now, Gunn has been clear that the defining difference between the version of Peacemaker Season 1 that happened in the DCEU versus the DCU is the finale's Justice League cameos from Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller. This podcast will offer the DCU boss a chance to clear up confusion on some of the smaller references and jokes before Season 2 premieres in late August.

DC

Furthermore, Peacemaker's podcast will continue on August 21 alongside the Season 2 premiere to break down the new HBO Max episode releases.

The Peacemaker creator will host the podcast alongside Emilia Harcourt actress Jennifer Holland and John Economos actor Steve Agee. They will be accompanied by special guests such as John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Chukwudi Iwuji, Robert Patrick, and more to reveal stories and tidbits related to Peacemaker.

How DC Studios Could Rewrite Peacemaker Season 1 Canon

DC

The Justice League cameos from Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Ezra Miller's Flash are a sure thing to be wiped from Peacemaker canon in the DCU. One has to wonder if James Gunn could even rewrite these events with a Season 2 flashback that replaces these Snyderverse icons with Superman's Justice Gang.

DC Studios already confirmed that the Justice Gang will appear in Peacemaker's sophomore outing as the anti-hero auditions to join Maxwell Lord's team. In many ways, the Justice Gang having just arrived late to help the 11th Street Kids at the butterflies' barn could be the perfect lead-in to that moment.

In terms of what else may be adjusted for DCU canon, references to characters such as Green Arrow, Flash, Aquaman, and Wonder Woman could be wiped away depending on whether these heroes are established in this world yet.

Read more about the DCU's first Flash, who featured in a Superman easter egg.