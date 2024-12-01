James Gunn Confirms He's Retconning 1 Key Scene from the Old DCEU

Peacemaker has been absent from the screen for three years now, but with Season 2 set to return in 2025, James Gunn clarified how the series will fit into his new version of the DCU.

Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs of DC Studios in late 2022, long after Peacemaker's initial season had been released as part of the old DCEU. However, a second season of Peacemaker was greenlit by Warner Bros. with Gunn planning to integrate the new episodes into his plan for the DCU.

This will mean that the existing plot of Peacemaker is canon to the new DCU, which is set to officially begin next month with Creature Commandos, but that other past DC projects set within DCEU canon won't be so lucky.

One DCEU Scene From Peacemaker Will Not Be Canon in New DCU

Ahead of the launch of the new DCU in December, James Gunn spoke with IGN and clarified how much of his Peacemaker series will remain canon in the DCU.

The answer is "almost all" of it will be canon, although Gunn pointed out one scene featuring the Justice League will be retconned:

"The truth is almost all of 'Peacemaker' is canon with the exception of Justice League… which we will kind of deal with in the next season of 'Peacemaker.'"

In Peacemaker's eighth episode, Justice League members Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Aquaman make a quick cameo as they arrive just a bit too late to help save the day.

Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller reprised their roles for the short scene and exchanged dialogue, while Wonder Woman and Superman were shown as only silhouettes.

Now that Gunn is rebooting the DCU with David Corenswet playing Superman and many of the other Justice League characters likely to be recast, this scene will no longer be considered canon.

As for how Gunn plans to address it in Season 2 of Peacemaker will be revealed when the new season debuts in 2025.

What Else Will Be Canon In James Gunn's DCU?

While Gunn and Safran's DCU will be a major reset for the superhero cinematic universe, it appears that some projects, like Peacemaker, will still be considered canon.

Gunn said that fans would know which events from the old DCU are still relevant based on how they are discussed in upcoming DC releases, like Creature Commandos:

"Now in 'Creature Commandos,' you'll hear them talk about things that happened in '[The] Suicide Squad' or 'Peacemaker.' Well then, those things automatically become canon"

So far it seems like the only projects that will be relevant to the new DCU are those that Gunn was directly involved in, like Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad.

While Peacemaker has been given a further season, it's still unclear as to whether any of the other The Suicide Squad characters could have a future in the new DCU, but perhaps some hints will be dropped in Creature Commandos.

Peacemaker is now streaming on Max.