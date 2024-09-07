James Gunn just confirmed the release window for Peacemaker Season 2, letting fans know when to expect the return of the fan-favorite DC series.

When Is Peacemaker Season 2 Releasing?

DC

In a recent Threads post, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed that Peacemaker Season 2 will be released in "2025 after Superman."

This means that the second season of the hit The Suicide Squad spin-off starring John Cena will hit Max in the second half of 2025 — more specifically, sometime after Superman releases in theaters on July 11.

Notably, Gunn is the director and writer of Superman while also directing multiple episodes of Peacemaker Season 2.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!