Disney's Encanto Star Confirms When She'll Return as Mirabel Amid Sequel Wait (Exclusive)

Disney's Encanto star Stephanie Beatriz confirmed her return as Mirabel amid the wait for the long-awaited sequel. While the animated musical may not have gotten the fanfare it deserved at the time, being released during Disney's return to theaters during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Encanto franchise has become a fan-favorite amongst Disney devotees. The House of Mouse has not yet announced a full-on sequel; however, reporting suggests an Encanto 2 is happening.

While it will likely be several years before the Encanto sequel is released, Mirabel voice actor Stephanie Beatriz says fans will be able to interact with the characters again sooner rather than later. This will come with the Encanto-themed expansion at Walt Disney World, which was announced for the park in September 2023.

In an exclusive conversation with The Direct while promoting Twisted Metal Season 2, Beatriz (who plays the franchise's central hero, Mirabel) said that fans can expect to see Mirabel again " in 2027" at the new Encanto land in Walt Disney World, where she is going to do "some of the voice recordings for:"

"I will say I'm very excited to do some of the voice recordings for the ride that will be going into Walt Disney World. I believe they announced that it's going to be ready in 2027. I cannot believe it's happening."

She remembered going on the Ratatouille ride at Disneyland Paris, thinking, "I bet Patton Oswald was so keyed up when he got to do the voice for this:"

"I remember being at Disneyland Paris and riding the 'Ratatouille' ride and just like, kind of looking around and going like, I bet Patton Oswald was so keyed up when he got to do the voice for this. I can't even imagine what that's like. Gosh, I wish I could do that someday. And now here we are. I'm gonna get to do that. So I'm really, really thrilled. And I just love everyone at Disney Animation. They're some of the most talented, most lovely human beings."

As for where Beatriz stands on the unannounced Encanto sequel, she is ready to go whenever Disney gives her the call.

"I am so open to anything," the Mirabel actress remarked, adding that she would "never have, in [her] wildest dreams," thought she would "be voicing a Disney heroine:"

"I am so open to anything those incredible creators and artists at Disney animation can come up with. I would never have, in my wildest dreams, thought that I would be voicing a Disney heroine in a world like the one that they created for 'Encanto.' I just couldn't even begin to touch on their creativity."

The new Encanto-themed Disney Parks expansion has been greenlit for construction at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom South/Central America area.

Dubbed the 'Encanto Casita' ride, the in-development right-through attraction will see guests transported to the world of Disney's 2021 animated adventure, following young Antonio as he chases his family through the Colombian rain forest.

Encanto is now streaming on Disney+, starring Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Jessica Darrow, and Angie Cepeda. Featuring original music from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Encanto follows a young girl living amongst an extraordinary family in the Colombian mountains who is the only one on her family tree not to receive a magical, almost superpower-esque gift.

When Will Encanto 2 Be Announced?

Disney

Given the staying power of the first Encanto film, it is a little surprising that Disney has not confirmed that an Encanto 2 is in development. It is not as though this is some cult classic hiding deep in Disney's library.

The film has accrued a massive following, even (as mentioned above) inspiring entire new lands coming to Disney's Parks around the globe.

So, it seems that it is only a matter of time before Disney begins developing a full-fledged big-screen sequel in the vein of the upcoming Zootopia 2, Frozen 3, and Toy Story 5 (read more about Toy Story 5 here).

In fact, there have been some whispers that a second Encanto may already be in development at the House of Mouse. In March 2025, when asked about a potential follow-up, John Leguizamo, star of the first movie, told People, "They're trying to come up with the storyline. They're working on it. "

That means that once that egg is cracked, and a new story presents itself, the Encanto sequel will be fast-tracked for release, as Disney continues its sequel push that fans have been seeing over the last couple of years.