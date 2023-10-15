Will Encanto 2 Happen? Producer Addresses Future of Franchise (Exclusive)

What does the future of the Encanto franchise have in store for audiences, and will Encanto 2 happen at Disney?

The popularity of the 2021 Disney animated feature is massive. Not only did the song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" reach the number one spot in the Billboard Top 100, but all eight of the movie's songs were on the list at one point or another.

Released during a pandemic surge in the U.S. in November 2021, the movie itself didn’t do amazing at the worldwide box office, only grossing $256.5 million. But when it landed on streaming, that’s when it became an explosive hit.

Despite the love Encanto gets from audiences, a sequel has not been officially greenlit—nor are any spinoff projects. The only thing Disney teased for the franchise’s future is a proper land at one of its theme parks.

The Future of Encanto

Disney

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim, Brad Simonsen and Yvett Merino, the producers for Disney Animation’s newest short, Once Upon a Studio, commented on the future of Encanto.

When asked what audiences should expect from the Encanto world going forward following former Disney CEO Bob Chapek's labeling of the title as a "franchise," Merino - who produced the first Encanto movie - confirmed the team is “[continuing] to look at different ways that [they] can keep the world alive:”

“I think we will continue to work on what that actually means. But we are so blown away by the reaction and how 'Encanto' kind of connected with so many people. We continue to look at different ways that we can keep the world alive. I know they teased a little bit of destination D23 about something 'Encanto' coming, possibly to one of the parks. And we love that…”

The producer continued, admitting she “[doesn’t] have anything official to say” but shared how she’s excited to see the franchise “expand across the company:”

“… There's different—we're working closely with our friends in publishing and consumer products to make sure—there's always different ideas and needs and wants for, for it to stay alive out there. But I don't have anything official to say, but I love the 'Encanto' world and can't wait to see it expand across the company.”

What Will Encanto 2 Bring for Fans?

With how popular Encanto has become, it is a little strange that Disney isn’t more gung-ho about making a sequel a reality. With the success of the first movie, striking while the iron is hot seems like a smart play.

Star Stephanie Beatriz, who voiced Mirabel, previously confirmed how she would "love to work with [the Encanto team] again.” Sadly, she also noted that the team behind the 2021 movie is currently occupied with Zootopia 2 and other projects, so another Encanto adventure will need to wait.

But what might an Encanto 2 have to offer audiences?

The top fan idea would be to explore what the next generation of the Madrigal family looks like. The story could also put effort into exploring the world outside of their little magical valley.

While fans will need to wait for Encanto 2, Disney’s next animated project will be Wish. The movie, which sports a unique style in celebration of the company’s 100th anniversary, will follow Asha, a young girl whose wish upon a star becomes more powerful than she could have ever dreamed.

Wish releases in theaters on November 22.