Encanto 2 Sequel Gets Hopeful Update from Franchise Star

A star of the Encanto film offered encouraging words about a possible sequel materializing in the future.

Oddly enough, Encanto didn't perform all too well at the box office, earning a total of $96.1 million domestically and $256.6 million worldwide.

It was when the project hit Disney+ that it became a pop culture sensation—especially its soundtrack. In early 2022, the movie's soundtrack sat at the number 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart for seven weeks in a row.

Needless to say, it's become a beloved franchise for Disney.

Could an Encanto 2 Happen?

In a new interview with The Wrap, Encanto star Stephanie Beatriz offered her thoughts on if a second installment in the story was something she'd want to take part in.

When asked if she'd be up for working on a sequel, Beatriz happily stated how she'd "love to work with [the Encanto team] again:"

“I would love to work with them again. That team on that film was so incredible to work with that. I think a lot of [Jared Bush and Byron Howard’s] time right now is being taken up by other stuff... I know Jared and I think Bryon too are working on the second ‘Zootopia’ right now. But I would love to work with them again.”

The star went on to admit that "there's a ton of story to told" and "so many people that would love to see that:"

“I go to the parks a lot and whenever people recognize me they ask about that too. So I know fans of the film are really, really eager to know if it’s gonna get a sequel, I would love to do that... I think there’s a ton of story to be told and there’s so many people that would love to see that, but I haven’t heard jack s–t.”

What Does an Encanto 2 Look Like?

There's a lot that an Encanto 2 could explore.

For one, perhaps the story could take audiences past family Madrigal's magical land so audiences can discover new miracles. Another possibility is for Mirabel to be more grown up, with the plot exploring what it's like for her to have children and grandchildren of her own.

Encanto writer and director Jared Bush actually recently voiced his desire to see an animated spin-off series, which he thinks would be "the right thing to do."

While countless fans desire a sequel, many instead are more interested in getting the Encanto franchise a ride in Disneyland or any of the company's many theme parks.

The property is a perfect subject for the immersive kind of rides that Disney is known for. Guests could explore a replica of the Madrigal family home, which might venture into Antonio's personal zoo room or plunge into the depths of Bruno's sandy getaway.

Encanto is now streaming on Disney+.