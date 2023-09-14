According to a new report on Disney's latest animated movie, Wish, the film's runtime will be even shorter than initially expected.

Featuring Oscar-nominee Ariana DeBose, Star Trek and Wonder Woman star Chris Pine, and Disney regular Alan Tudyk, Wish becomes the company's 62nd animated film and the first since the 2022 critical bomb, Strange World.

Pine and DeBose will look to show off their musical talent in this new film, which highlights a young girl named Asha who makes a wish on a star before said star falls from the sky and grants her magic powers as she hopes to save her kingdom.

New Disney Film's Runtime is Unexpectedly Short

Disney

Disney's official screener website listed the company's next upcoming theatrical movie, Wish, with a 1-hour-32-minute runtime, which is expected to be the film's final length.

This comes as a surprising bit of news as the site originally listed Wish at 1 hour and 45 minutes, with the final runtime expected to be a full 13 minutes shorter.

At 92 minutes long, Wish will be the third-shortest Disney animated movie since 2005, with only 2005's Chicken Little (81 minutes) and 2011's Winnie the Pooh (63 minutes) being shorter.

In terms of Disney's cache of animated princess-centric movies, Wish's 92-minute runtime ranks as the seventh-longest, slightly above 1992's Aladdin (90 minutes) and under 2009's The Princess and the Frog (97 minutes).

The full list of Disney animated princess movie runtimes can be seen below:

Wish - 92 minutes

- 92 minutes Encanto - 102 minutes

- 102 minutes Raya and the Last Dragon - 107 minutes

- 107 minutes Frozen II - 103 minutes

- 103 minutes Moana - 107 minutes

- 107 minutes Frozen - 102 minutes

- 102 minutes Brave - 133 minutes

- 133 minutes Tangled - 100 minutes

- 100 minutes The Princess and the Frog - 97 minutes

- 97 minutes Mulan - 87 minutes

- 87 minutes Pocahontas - 81 minutes

- 81 minutes Aladdin - 90 minutes

- 90 minutes Beauty and the Beast - 124 minutes

- 124 minutes The Little Mermaid - 83 minutes

- 83 minutes Sleeping Beauty - 75 minutes

- 75 minutes Cinderella - 75 minutes

- 75 minutes Snow White and the Seven Dwarves - 83 minutes

Will Short Runtime Help or Hinder Wish?

Even though Wish will be barely over an hour and a half, fans should be in for a classic Disney adventure that doesn't take a ton of extra time with its plot and gets to the action and excitement fairly quickly.

It should be a pleasant change of pace from the longer runtimes that are seen across the movie industry in the modern-day era, and it will also help Disney bring a solid number of showings to the big screen for revenue purposes.

The big question now is how fans will respond to Wish as a movie, especially after Strange World became the most critically panned Disney animated movie in recent memory just at the end of 2022.

But taking into account that this movie has music, magic, a stellar voice cast, and strong characters, the fact that Disney is going back to its roots in a way should help ease fans' minds about going to theaters to embrace this adventure.

Wish will debut in theaters on November 22.