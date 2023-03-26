Chris Pine Returning for New Disney Musical Movie (Report)

A new report has seemingly revealed that Wonder Woman star Chris Pine has been cast in Walt Disney Animation's Wish.

Wish is set to be Disney's latest animated musical, hitting theaters later this year.

Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, the animated epic will follow 17-year-old Asha and her goat Valentino as they traverse a mysterious kingdom where wishes come true.

Not much is yet known about the film itself, except its cast will be headlined by West Side Story's Ariana DeBose and Alan Tudyk (who fans may remember from his work as K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Stroy). And coming off the disappointment that was Disney Animation's Strange World, expectations will be high Wish, as the studio tries to get back on the right track.

Chris Pine Reportedly Joins Disney's Wish

Disney

Chris Pine is be joining the cast of Walt Disney Animation's Wish if a new report has revealed.

As exclusively reported by One Take News, Pine will be playing a pivotal role in the animated blockbuster, and while not yet confirmed, he is expected to sing in the film.

Disney declined to comment on the story, so nothing official on the matter has been made public as of yet.

Pine joins Ariana DeBose and Alan Tudyk as the only cast members attached to the project.

Why Chris Pine Is Perfect for Wish?

While many will know Chris Pine for his work as Captain James T. Kirk in J.J. Abrams' Star Trek franchise or as Steve Trevor in the two DCEU Wonder Woman films, the actor actually seems perfect for a part in a large-scale Disney musical.

Yes, Pine most of the time plays the every-man action hero looking to save. But if he is to stretch his vocal cords and sing in Wish, it would not be the first time audiences have heard him croon for the masses.

Pine sang in the live-action Disney musical from 2014, Into the Woods, even getting a couple of musical numbers all to himself.

And one cannot forget, the actor sang on the fictional Spider-Man Christmas album, A Very Spidey Christmas, featured in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a film in which Pine played Peter Parker/Spider-Man himself.

Disney's Wish is set to hit theaters on November 22.