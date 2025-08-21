James Gunn Is No Longer Planning Just One Superman Sequel (Confirmed)

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has indicated that the DCU's Superman saga might include more than two movies. The DCU's Superman reboot soared in theaters by introducing David Corenswet's version of the Kryptonian hero. Superman is deemed a success after it became the highest-grossing superhero movie of 2025. This is on top of the generally positive reviews it received from fans and critics, leading to discussions surrounding its sequel.

As a result of its success, the anticipation for Superman 2 is high, and the hype is ongoing due to Gunn's consistent updates about the follow-up. In a recent interview, the DC Studios boss even confirmed that the Superman follow-up is being fast-tracked, confirming that it will go into production "sooner rather than later."

Although Gunn has since pointed out that this movie is not a direct sequel to Superman, it's confirmed that this project will be part of the larger Superman saga he's working on. To drum up fans' excitement, the DC filmmaker shared an exciting update about what's next for the DCU's Superman.

Speaking as a guest at The Viall Files: Going Deeper edition, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn let it slip that he is planning to do multiple Superman sequels after he answered a question about the importance of prioritizing characters in building DC's shared universe:

Nick Viall: "When I watch these films that you make, I'm always in awe of things that people do that I don't think I have the capability to do. And so, you're not only just writing these films, but you're writing universes in a way. Do you start from like 30, 000 foot view of the universe you're creating, or do you start with the character and build the universe around them? Does that make sense?" James Gunn: "I think characters are always the most important part for me, but I am popping back and forth. So, I am thinking, what is the long-term story I'm telling here? What is the story that I'm going to tell about Superman over four movies? What is the story I'm telling about Peacemaker over, you know, a number of different media? What is the long-term story for these characters, and how does that intertwine with the stories of other characters? Whether it's Harcourt or Eagley or Batman, who we haven't even met yet? So, what is the big story we're telling here? The big purpose here. That's always a part of something..."

While Gunn mentioned "four movies" in his response, this didn't necessarily mean that Superman would have the same number of projects in the DCU, since it was more of a question than an official announcement or confirmation. Despite that, the director's comment did confirm that there is more than one Superman sequel in the cards for David Corenswet's titular hero.

Corenswet already confirmed he is "already under contract for a sequel," and this update could hint that he could don the cape soon. In addition, Superman has already expanded the DCU in more ways than one, with its game-changing story poised to impact other projects like Peacemaker Season 2 and Lanterns.

Superman is now available for purchase in major digital platforms and is still playing in theaters worldwide. Joining Corenswet in an already-stacked cast is Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.

Predicting What's Next in James Gunn's Superman Saga

DC Studios

Superman's future in the DCU is in good hands, which makes sense considering he is the face of the franchise and the anchor that would keep it going. Aside from spearheading the dawn of DC's new era, it's clear that James Gunn has plans to keep Superman for the long haul, and it's a positive sign.

While it is unknown what the grand story of Superman will be in the DCU, the 2025 reboot has laid the groundwork for what's next for the Man of Tomorrow, and Gunn has many storytelling opportunities to utilize.

Instead of diving headfirst into a Batman and Superman crossover, one way for the Superman saga to stand out is by showcasing a team-up between David Corenswet's Superman and Milly Alcock's Supergirl.

The unique dynamic between the two cousins would be a delight to see on screen, and an added bonus is their pending conversation about their Kryptonian heritage, which needs to happen, considering the big reveal about Jor-El's message in the reboot.

Other entries in the Superman saga that could be pushed to the forefront include another proper sequel to the Superman reboot, with him returning to Earth to face more iconic villains, and an eventual Justice League DCU movie with the Man of Steel as its true leader.