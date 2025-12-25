Disney+ Says Goodbye to Its 5th Star Wars Show

A well-loved and highly popular Star Wars Disney+ original series has officially come to an end as of December 2025, making it the fifth show in the galaxy far, far away since the Disney+ era began to be over definitively. Star Wars has had a strong presence on Disney+ since The Mandalorian premiered in 2019. Since then, over a dozen full seasons of different series have been released, with more (like Ahsoka Season 2) already on the way.

Disney+ and Lucasfilm just released all seven episodes of Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 on December 8, 2025. That release marked the end of the show altogether, so Kai Brightstar and his friends have officially said goodbye to the Star Wars fandom, at least in Young Jedi Adventures. The show featured a shorter third season since it served as the final installment of the series.

Star Wars and Disney+ did not come out and make a big deal about Season 3 being the final installment of Young Jedi Adventures, but they did quietly confirm that it would be the end of the series. For example, in the official trailer (shared via X), Star Wars' caption and a tagline in the trailer read, "Follow your friends one last time," indicating that the batch of seven episodes would be the last.

Lucasfilm

It is also worth mentioning that, in an article published on the official Star Wars website on November 19, 2025, it referenced a "series epilogue" that would be included in Season 3:

"And Jamaal Avery Jr, who voiced Kai Brightstar in Season 1, returns as Padawan Kai in the series epilogue."

Therefore, it was confirmed that Young Jedi Adventures has come to an end. So, even though it was a successful series and was loved by many young fans, it will not be returning for more episodes.

Although Young Jedi Adventures was a show mainly aimed toward children, it was still a part of Star Wars canon and added to the galaxy's lore in multiple ways.

For instance, while introducing brand new characters into canon, it also allowed viewers to see the definitive version of a young Yoda, which is not something any other on-screen Star Wars project has done.

It also pioneered the High Republic era of Star Wars in film or TV, as no other movie or show had ever explored that era before Young Jedi Adventures.

Young Jedi Adventures even existing opens up a world of opportunities for Star Wars. Not only can the franchise explore the core group of characters when they are older, but it can also create future movies or shows set in the High Republic era, expanding upon the lore that Young Jedi Adventures first presented.

As mentioned, Young Jedi Adventures is not the first Star Wars Disney+ series to be ended, and it won't be the last.

The 4 Other Star Wars Shows That Have Ended

The Acolyte

Lucasfilm

Some Star Wars shows have come to an end because their stories were over, but The Acolyte does not fall into that category. Disney completely cancelled the show after its first season because of its high budget and fan reception, even though there were still plot threads and character arcs that could have been expanded upon in future installments.

For example, one of the biggest reveals in Star Wars history happened in the Season 1 finale, as a figure who turned out to be Darth Plagueis was shown for the very first time on-screen. However, Disney thought it would be more beneficial to end the series, and there is little to no chance that it will ever be brought back.

Andor

Lucasfilm

Andor is a good example of not wearing out your welcome. So many TV shows find a lot of success, only to remain running for too long, which then, in turn, causes a dip in quality. Not Andor. It started with a concrete plan in place, and did not diverge from that plan even though it is generally considered the greatest (or second-greatest, only possibly behind The Empire Strikes Back) Star Wars project of all time according to fan and critic reviews.

Season 2, which, like Young Jedi Adventures Season 3, was also released in 2025, led right up to the beginning of Rogue One, and the series simply came to a close. It told the story it wanted to tell. It wrapped up character arcs and put a nice bow on top of them, and it came to an end in perhaps the greatest way that a TV show ever has.

The Clone Wars

Lucasfilm

One of the first actions Disney took after acquiring Lucasfilm from George Lucas was to cancel the franchise's flagship series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Despite the show's success, Disney wanted a clean slate. However, the fans made their voices heard, and the show was brought back for a final season in 2020.

The Clone Wars Season 7 is widely regarded as some of the best Star Wars content in existence, especially the final arc, "The Siege of Mandalore." That final arc coincided with Revenge of the Sith on the Star Wars timeline and showed fans exactly what happened to Maul and Ahsoka Tano during Order 66, bridging the gap between Clone Wars Season 5 and their appearances in Star Wars Rebels.

The Clone Wars ended with Season 7 and will not be brought back. The show's ending is so perfect and iconic, though, so there would be no benefit in renewing it.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Lucasfilm

The Bad Batch was an animated series that acted as a direct sequel to The Clone Wars. Following Clone Force 99, it showcased a battalion of special clones during and after Order 66. The majority of the show took place during the rise of the Galactic Empire, and even featured appearances from characters like Asajj Ventress and Emperor Palpatine.

Like Andor, Lucasfilm made a plan for The Bad Batch and stuck to it. Fans followed the group of characters across three seasons, and then the show came to a triumphant end. For most, it was rather nice to see a Star Wars project with a happy ending.

What About The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Lucasfilm

It has been a few years since The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered. Both shows were marketed as limited series for some time, but there have been rumors since both shows ended that Lucasfilm and Disney will eventually bring them back.

Whether that happens or not is impossible to predict. Boba Fett is a big enough character that fans will tune in to that show if it gets brought back. Similarly, anything with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in their Star Wars roles will get a lot of viewership. So, for now, they do seem to be over, but that can not be definitively said, as there are substantial murmurs that both could eventually make a comeback.

It is also worth mentioning The Mandalorian in the same breath as those two shows. Once upon a time, it seemed like a guarantee that The Mandalorian would get a fourth season. However, since The Mandalorian & Grogu will be released in May, and the success of that film could lead to more feature films with those characters getting made, the future of Disney+'s The Mandalorian is still up in the air.