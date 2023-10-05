Star Wars' 8 Upcoming Shows Releasing After Ahsoka

Ahsoka has just wrapped up its eight-episode season on Disney+, but fans won't be waiting long to see more Star Wars on the streamer as Lucasfilm has eight more shows on the way in the not-too-distant future.

Starting out with The Mandalorian, Star Wars has expanded in big ways over the last few years thanks to Disney+.

The many live-action and animated shows have helped to fill the theatrical void, with almost four years passed since The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters as Lucasfilm is still struggling to get a movie off the ground.

Every Upcoming Star Wars Disney+ Show Explained

Following the release of Ahsoka's eighth and final episode, many will be wondering what comes next for the Star Wars galaxy. Well, both on Disney+ and the big screen, Lucasfilm has plenty more stories to come across the timeline:

Young Jedi Adventures

After the first 13 episodes on Disney+ and Disney Junior, Lucasfilm confirmed the child-oriented Star Wars series Young Jedi Adventures will return for more episodes on November 8, while adding more episodes will follow in 2024, still seemingly sticking under the Season 1 umbrella.

The show takes place 200 years before The Phantom Menace and explores a group of Jedi younglings as they study the force, explore the galaxy, and help those in need, with Yoda thrown into the mix along the way.

As the show is targeted at pre-school-age fans, Young Jedi Adventures may not appeal to most regular Star Wars viewers, but for those looking for another adventure into the galaxy far, far away, this will be the next one after Ahsoka.

Skeleton Crew

The next dive into live-action Star Wars will come in Skeleton Crew, which will star Jude Law as a new Jedi in the MandoVerse timeline, guiding a group of young children who have become lost in the galaxy and are searching for their way home.

The eight-episode live-action show hails from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts, with a stacked team behind the camera that includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Schreier, and even the Daniels - who created last year's Best Picture Oscar winner, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The latest reports claimed the show was expected to premiere in November or December 2023, although it could now be pushed into early 2024. Lucasfilm showed off Skeleton Crew with a privately shown trailer at Star Wars Celebration that even featured The Mandalorian's spiky-faced pirate Vane.

The Acolyte

While most of Star Wars' live-action series have furthered the MandoVerse - the period between the original and sequel trilogies - The Acolyte will explore a totally different time with the final days of the High Republic in a time of "shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers."

The Acolyte will see a former Padawan (Amandla Stenberg) reunite with her old master (Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae) to investigate a series of sinister crimes in an eight-episode series from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland.

The series is expected to release in 2024 with a massive budget while featuring a record-breaking cast of Jedi characters as the Star Wars galaxy goes back to the earliest point in the timeline ever explored in live-action, 100 years before the beginning of The Phantom Menace and The Skywalker Saga.

Andor (Season 2)

After what many regard to be Star Wars' best Disney+ season, Tony Gilroy will return with Andor Season 2 in 2024. The sophomore season was announced to be released in August, however, the halt in production due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike could push the premiere to late next year or even into 2025.

Most of the Andor cast is expected to return for the 12-episode second season that will span "four years" in the run-up to Cassian Andor's debut of Rogue One. Each of the season's three-episode blocks will seemingly cover another year in the Rebel's life heading towards his inevitable demise.

The Disney+ follow-up has already been confirmed to be the final season for Andor, as the acclaimed season "ends with the beginning of Rogue One."

The Bad Batch (Season 3)

Andor isn't the only Star Wars show preparing to close out its run, as The Clone Wars sequel The Bad Batch will end its run with Season 3. The show already showed off its first trailer at Star Wars Celebration with more of Ming Na-Wen's Fennec Shand, Nala Se, Captain Rex, Commander Wolfe, and more.

Season 3 is expected to arrive on Disney+ in 2024, but no exact release window has been announced just yet. But based on recent positive updates, The Bad Batch could be back around the middle of the year, likely with another 16-episode run as has been the case with previous seasons.

The third and final season will follow up on The Bad Batch's latest massive cliffhanger, which introduced Emerie Karr, the sister of Omega, in a shocking twist that closed out Season 2 in March 2023.

Tales of the Jedi (Season 2)

Tales of the Jedi featured six animated shorts with three tales for both Count Dooku and Ahsoka Tano exploring various points in their Jedi careers. Exactly which lightsaber wielders will be featured in the Season 2 shorts is unclear, but most are expecting the show to turn attention to others in the prequel era.

The latest release update for Tales of the Jedi Season 2 confirmed the show is currently in production and eyeing a 2024 release date. But as the animated series released new episodes the longest ago out of the shows currently awaiting a new season, it could arrive early in the year.

The Mandalorian (Season 4)

The Mandalorian will officially return for a fourth season under Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau once again. No release date has yet been confirmed, but as Favreau has been writing since May 2022, most are expecting it to arrive in 2025.

The majority of the previous seasons' cast is likely to return for Season 4, following the end of Season 3 which saw Grogu and Din Djarin looking into the Nevarro sunset in peace after bringing down Moff Gideon.

The Mandalorian's next outing will probably continue to tie into the greater MandoVerse, especially as Filoni edges closer to his crossover movie, which is expected to include Pedro Pascal's Mandalorian as heroes unite against Thrawn.

Star Wars Visions (Season 3)

Although Lucasfilm has yet to confirm a third season of the animated anthology series Visions, according to reports, development has begun on more stories following the release of Season 2 in May.

During the first season, Lucasfilm delivered nine standalone shorts - which are genuinely assumed to be non-canon - from a variety of anime studios. But for Season 2, the studio expanded its horizons, bringing in teams from the UK, Japan, Ireland, South Korea, France, India, and South Africa.

Season 3 will likely continue to do the same, delivering stories from studios around the world in all kinds of unique styles. Once again, the tales are expected to feature primarily new characters, as the only familiar faces included in past seasons were Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett, and Bib Fortuna.

BONUS: Ahsoka (Season 2)

As of now, Lucasfilm has yet to confirm plans for Ahsoka Season 2 as the first has only just wrapped up on Disney+. But as its chances of renewal were supposedly contingent on the reaction to Season 1 and Star Wars may have already hinted at a continuation, fans can likely look forward to more episodes.

The ending of Season 1 certainly left the door open to a sophomore season of Ahsoka, as many major plot threads were unresolved and the fates of the key characters still need to be settled.

Unless Dave Filoni is looking to resolve these plot points in the MandoVerse movie, Ahsoka Season 2 may well arrive before then to further lay the groundwork. But as no Star Wars movie is expected to release before May 2026, there will be plenty of time to fit in the new season before then.

The Future of Star Wars Movies Explained

Going beyond Disney+, Lucasfilm has plenty of plans for Star Wars to return to the big screen, with release dates currently allocated for movies to hit theaters on May 22 and December 18, 2026, along with one on December 17, 2027.

The studio recently confirmed three major movies on the way, including a climactic MandoVerse crossover from Dave Filoni, a post-sequel trilogy flick starring Daisy Ridley's Rey, and a Dawn of the Jedi movie from James Mangold, which will explore the discovery of the force over 25,000 years before the Skywalker Saga.

Additionally, following the takeover of Donald Glover as its writer, the once-planned Lando series has been converted into a movie. This comes in addition to projects from Deadpool 3's Shawn Levy and Thor: Love and Thunder's Taika Waititi.

Ahsoka is streaming now on Disney+.