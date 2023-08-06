Ahsoka Season 2 May Happen on One Condition, Reveals Star

One Ahsoka star just revealed how a Season 2 could get made at Disney+.

In June, Rosario Dawson said that she's "got [her] ice-packs ready to go for Season 2." The actress, who portrays Ahsoka Tano in live-action, seems excited for any future Star Wars projects.

A Season 2 of Ahsoka has seemed like a real possibility since Disney specifically indicated that the upcoming 2023 series is a "Season 1."

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion and fellow Star Wars series Skeleton Crew were not given the same denotation.

Ahsoka Needs Fan Support for Season 2

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly prior to the actors' strike, Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson said she hopes that if "the fans love it," then they "get to do more" (presumably) episodes or seasons:

"I really, really hope the fans love it. That means A) we get to do more and B) we’ve honored the legacy of this character and this journey, and I know that’s what we intended to do."

This same sentiment was echoed in a report from earlier this year, stating that the performance of Season 1 with audiences will factor into a possible Season 2.

Will Ahsoka Recieve a Season 2?

If fan support is the main driving force for Ahsoka Season 2 to be greenlit, then it looks promising for the project to move forward.

The series is highly-anticipated among many Star Wars fans, especially those who watched Star Wars Rebels.

In many ways, Ahsoka appears to be a fifth season of Rebels, bringing back characters like Sabine Wren, Grand Admiral Thrawn, Hera Syndulla, Ezra Bridger, Chopper, and more.

Based on that build-in, passionate fan base, Ahsoka has a bit of a leg-up in terms of potential audience demand for a second season.

In addition to how it's received, the overarching story being told by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau will factor in. A crossover film directed by Filoni is expected to hit theaters in 2026 or 2027.

Ahsoka Season 1 begins streaming on Wednesday, August 23, exclusively on Disney+.