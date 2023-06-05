Ahsoka Season 2 Gets Hopeful Update from Disney+ Star

Rosario Dawson, the actress behind Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars live-action universe, shared her thoughts about her upcoming Disney+ series getting more episodes.

It would be an understatement to say that, for fans, Ahsoka is one of the most exciting projects on Lucasfilm's slate.

The show will be Ahsoka's first solo outing and also serve as a continuation of the many story threads in Star Wars Rebels. This includes the return of Jedi Ezra Bridger and the fan-favorite villain, Thrawn.

Rosario Dawson Hopes for More Ahsoka Episodes

Star Wars

While speaking with Empire Magazine, Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson spoke on how she hopes more episodes are on the horizon.

Dawson noted that she's "absolutely putting it out into the universe" and that she's "got [her] ice-packs ready to go for Season 2:"

“I’m absolutely putting it out into the universe... We’re joking about it, but I’m manifesting it because I feel like I helped Dave [Filoni, Star Wars mastermind and Ahsoka Tano’s co-creator] manifest this role. So I’m ready. I’m excited. I’m willing. I got my ice-packs ready to go for Season 2 and beyond! I would not be mad at that.”

The actress then shared what she loves about the character, which includes her extreme confidence and "how complex she is:"

“I love how confident she is... She’s not fearless, but she never hesitates. She is so willing, but she does have worries, she does have stress and she’s gone through a lot of anxiety. She’s had some really tough crises and traumas in her life. I really dig how complex she is. Even her moments of just finding her way, and butting heads, and being stubborn, and being wrong; having to deal with the pain of what that is when soldiers are dying under her command.”

Will Ahsoka Get a Season 2 on Disney+?

As of last November, The Hollywood Reporter shared that a second season for Ahsoka is not yet greenlit. A continuation will depend on how well Season 1 performs when it debuts.

From the looks of it, fans seem extremely excited—so it's hard to imagine there not being enough demand for more episodes.

This will be especially true once the show incorporates both Ezra Bridger and Thrawn into the mix.

One thing that helps the series' chances is how, with the inclusion of Thrawn, the project is clearly one of the key stepping stones to Dave Filoni's big crossover MandoVerse movie.

A second season could also give more time to Rebels characters who audiences are dying to see. Maybe Zeb Orrelios can get a bigger appearance than just his brief cameo in The Mandalorian.

Ahsoka is set to arrive on Disney+ in August.