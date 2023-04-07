First Look at Live-Action Thrawn Officially Released

Star Wars Thrawn
The first official teaser trailer for Ahsoka coming to Disney+ offered a first look at Thrawn in live-action. 

Anticipation has been high for the live-action reveal of the Star Wars Rebels antagonist ever since Rosario Dawson made her debut as Ahsoka Tano in Season 2 of The Mandalorian

Now, more than two years after Ahsoka first inquired about the fan-favorite villain, Star Wars finally gave fans a preview of the Grand Admiral. 

Ahsoka's Live-Action Thrawn Revealed

At Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm released a teaser for Ahsoka which featured the first live-action look at Grand Admiral Thrawn. 

In the trailer, Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka mentions the Star Wars Rebels villain by name, saying, "I started hearing whispers... about Thrawn's return... as heir to the Empire."

Interestingly enough, Heir to the Empire is the title of the Zahn Star Wars Legends novel, written by Timothy Zahn, and which first introduced the character.

Actor Lars Mikkelsen, who voiced the character in Rebels, has been rumored to play the blue-skinned, red-eyed Imperial Chiss in the upcoming series.

But since the footage only showed the antagonist from behind, it seems Lucasfilm is intent on keeping any official confirmation of its Thrawn star under wraps.

Ahsoka debuts on Disney+ in August 2023.

This article is developing. Check back for updates!

